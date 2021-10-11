Geek Bar protects the rights and interests of consumers by launching several anti-counterfeiting measures

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Geek Bar, a well-known disposable vape brand, recently launched three anti-counterfeiting measures to solve the ongoing problems associated with fake goods and effectively protect the rights and interests of consumers:

“Geek Bar has been focusing on protecting its own brand while attaching great importance to the health of consumers. Geek Bar products are sold to adults only through legitimate sales channels,” said the principal of Geek Bar. “Counterfeit and low-quality vaping products are shoddily produced and come with uncertified tobacco oil and batteries, which may cause serious safety problems. We have and will continue to maximize our efforts to strictly manage and control the sales sources.”

Since the beginning of 2021, Geek Bar has raised its brand visibility and established dominance in the disposable pod market. The company has received feedback on hundreds of suspected counterfeits which were produced by unqualified, poorly equipped facilities that have used illegitimate means of production to cut costs and maximize profit without the least regard for the user’s health and safe use of the product.

Geek Bar task force carried out international anti-counterfeiting operations, for example, Geek Bar recently assisted UK Customs to seize 2,800 Geek Bar counterfeit pods; in addition, Geek Bar assisted Chinese law enforcement in solving three cases involving counterfeits of the brand. The criminal industry chain that included platemaking, production facilities and sales networks was dismantled while all related production lines and equipment as well as 35,000 Geek Bar counterfeits were seized.

Geek Bar has met international standards across the industry chain from research and development to production and sales and received the European Union’s highest TPD certification that ensures safety and the reduction of hazards. At the same time, the firm is applying for certification from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656432/A_diagram_comparing_the_internal_parts_of_a_real_Geek_Bar_alongside_a_counterfeit_one.jpg



Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656433/A_diagram_shows_the_poorly_equipped_facilities_of_counterfeiting_factory.jpg

