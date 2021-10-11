Il 46% degli italiani è aumentato di peso a causa del Covid, tra lo smart working, le restrizioni agli spostamenti e la maggiore tendenza a dedicarsi alla cucina. E’ quanto emerge da una analisi di Coldiretti su dati Istat, diffusa in occasione dell’Obesity Day 2021 promosso da oltre dieci anni dall’Adi il 10 ottobre di ogni anno.
Articoli correlati
Alimenti, 46% italiani in sovrappeso a causa del Covid
Il 46% degli italiani è aumentato di peso a causa del Covid, tra lo smart working, le restrizioni…
Blue like an Orange Sustainable Capital (“Blue like an Orange”) is pleased to announce that AXA has acquired a 20% stake in the company
LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Blue like an Orange is pleased to announce that AXA has acquired…
18-Month Below-the-Knee Data with MedAlliance’s SELUTION SLR™ Presented as Late Breaking Trial at VIVA
GENEVA, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — 18-month results from the PRESTIGE* Below-the-Knee (BTK) study have been presented as a…
World Green Economy Summit 2021 concludes with 7th Dubai Declaration
Dubai, UAE, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Under the theme ‘Galvanising Action for a Sustainable Recovery,’ Dubai Electricity and Water…