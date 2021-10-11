Le ultime

Alimenti, 46% italiani in sovrappeso a causa del Covid

diadnkronos
11/10/2021
Il 46% degli italiani è aumentato di peso a causa del Covid, tra lo smart working, le restrizioni agli spostamenti e la maggiore tendenza a dedicarsi alla cucina. E’ quanto emerge da una analisi di Coldiretti su dati Istat, diffusa in occasione dell’Obesity Day 2021 promosso da oltre dieci anni dall’Adi il 10 ottobre di ogni anno.  


