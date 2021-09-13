YARD FORCE Now Expand their Product Range into Robotic Home Cleaning with the AMIRO brand

YARD FORCE’s overseas company, SUMEC UK further expands their product range with the R5 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner under the AMIRO brand. Convertible for vacuuming and mopping, available this September on Amazon.de.

The AMIRO R5 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner provides a superior clean in the smartest way:

YORK, England, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — AMIRO, a leader in the Home Appliance Industry, today announces the launch of AMIRO R5 now available for consumer purchase on Amazon.de. Thanks to the most advanced technology “Automatic Carpet Boost” and LiDAR Sensors the robot allows for efficient cleaning while both mopping and vacuuming. It covers max. 280 sqm, is fitted with an interchangeable water tank and can easily switch from vacuum to mop, depending on user needs.

The new AMIRO R5 comes with Clean-n-Mapping technology, meaning it can clean the house and generate a map simultaneously. It can recognize its environment and position itself correctly, allowing it to follow an efficient cleaning path while delivering powerful performance.

The model is smart home compatible with Amazon Alexa and can be managed remotely thanks to the AMIRO App. It features total wireless control, compatible both with 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz network, and is also equipped with a large lithium-ion battery which performs up to 180 mins of vacuuming or mopping.

“The new AMIRO R5 product portfolio aims to assist consumers with the best possible options to create a smarter home and an easier cleaning experience that meets all lifestyle needs, whether it be a need for mopping and/or vacuuming,” said Mariana Hall, Managing Director of SUMEC UK. “The combination of the interchangeable tank to allow auto mopping along with three-stage cleaning, and a more efficient cleaning path will undoubtedly help deliver a true all floor surface cleaning solution, making the home clean and tidy, efficiently and safety.”

RRP: € 599Availability: Exclusively available on Amazon.de.https://www.amazon.de/dp/B093BTDLPQ/



Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1623971/AMIRO_image_1.jpg



Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1623972/AMIRO_Footer_Logo.jpg

