Tevva unveils bold electric truck designed for the real world

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Electric truck pioneer Tevva has unveiled the new Tevva Truck – the first British designed 7.5-tonne electric truck intended for mass production.

The Tevva Truck will address the immediate industry need to electrify, with the EU committed to net zero emissions by 2050 alongside a proposed ban on the sale of all polluting vehicles by 2035[1].

It offers a range of up to 250 km in fully electric form or up to 500 km with its patented range extender technology REX, which has now been upgraded to use hydrogen fuel cells.

Engineered by a team led by Ken Scott, formerly Engineering Director at both Bentley and Alexander Dennis, and styled by Dale Grewer, former Chief Designer at Jaguar Land Rover, the Tevva Truck will be manufactured in a brand-new facility in the London Thames Freeport area providing close proximity to central London and Europe. The facility is expected to begin manufacturing 3,000 trucks per annum by 2023.

Thanks to Tevva’s strong supplier partnerships, fleet operators can benefit from an extremely reliable BEV powertrain paired with an exceptionally robust and proven truck-derived chassis.

Asher Bennett, Founder and CEO of Tevva, said: “Technology is transforming the commercial vehicle sector at pace, making it safer, greener, and entirely more efficient. But meaningful change is a gradual process, it must happen one step at a time, even if those changes are needed in fast succession. The Tevva Truck provides a natural transition into electrification for fleet managers, providing total peace of mind and a compelling total cost of ownership proposition, with no compromise on range and reliability.”

The Tevva Truck can carry up to 16 euro pallets and over two tonnes payload at 7.5-tonnes Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). The total cost of ownership is comparable to a diesel; parity is achieved at approximately 3,000 km or when 500 litres of diesel is consumed per month.

The Tevva Truck is Tevva’s third generation vehicle, representing the culmination of seven years of engineering development and the learning gathered from over 350,000 km of in-fleet trials. Production of the Tevva Truck is due to commence in July 2022.

The Tevva Truck 7.5-tonne model is the first of a series of new electric trucks from Tevva. To find out more, please visit https://tevva.com.

