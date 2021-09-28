Premium Ebike Subscription Company Dance Raises €16.5 Million To Encourage Sustainable Cities Around the World

Eurazeo alongside key angel investors focused on sustainable investments looks to scale its services and software

BERLIN, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ —

Today, premium ebike subscription company Dance raised an additional €16.5 million as the company rolls out its first generation ebike and repair service on the streets of Berlin. With this added funding, leading global investment firm Eurazeo joins HV Capital and BlueYard as investors, alongside additional angels including:

– Nicolas Berggruen, philanthropist and founder of Berggruen Institute and Noema Magazine- Roxanne Varza, director of STATION F, a leading startup incubator in Paris- Verena Pausder, founder of digital kids studio Fox & Sheep – Offline Ventures cofounders Dave Morin, who founded path and James Higa, original member of the Macintosh team

“At Eurazeo, one of our priorities is supporting investments that directly support the decarbonization of the planet by 2040, and investing in a product and service like Dance is aligned with that mission,” said Matthieu Bonamy, partner at Eurazeo. “Across the globe, we have an opportunity to transform cities for the better, and by scaling easy-to-use, holistic and sophisticated approaches like Dance, we can incentivize more people to consistently choose cleaner commutes, while sparking change within their own communities,” said Bonamy.

Since rolling out its service in Berlin after a year of rigorous piloting and testing, Dance has delivered hundreds of ebikes to its initial community of members. The funding will be used to scale the business, including doubling the team to add more world-class operations, engineering and sustainability-focused team members. Dance will also launch in additional markets in Europe through 2022, alongside thousands of ebikes built to last through multiple customers and purchase seasons.

“We are excited to welcome Eurazeo and additional angel investors to the Dance movement, which is focused on creating more sustainable cities,” said Eric Quidenus-Wahlforss, cofounder and CEO of Dance. “As Paris, Milan, Brussels and others make significant investments in cycling infrastructure, there is an incredible opportunity to transform the way society commutes at the citizen level,” added Quidenus-Wahlforss.

To be notified when Dance arrives in your region, follow Dance on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn or follow along with the hashtag #movewithdance.

ABOUT DANCE Dance is a premium ebike subscription service based in Berlin. The company’s mission is to create more livable cities centered around communities of people, not traffic. Dance combines easy-to-use services with a beautifully designed ebike, elevating everyday transportation into a joyful, healthy and sustainable act. A monthly subscription fee provides flexibility for members who want to try a new way to commute outside of car ownership. Dance’s service is currently live in Berlin and was founded by SoundCloud founders Eric Quidenus-Wahlforss and Alexander Ljung, together with the co-founder of Jimdo, Christian Springub. Investors include BlueYard, HV Capital and Eurazeo. To find out more, visit https://dance.co.

ABOUT EURAZEO Eurazeo is a leading global investment group, with a diversified portfolio of €25.6.7 billion in assets under management, including €17.8. billion from third parties, invested in 450 companies. With its considerable private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its nearly 300 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term. Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin and Madrid. Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris. ISIN: FR0000121121 – Bloomberg: RF FP – Reuters: EURA.PA

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1531550/Dance_Logo.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1637013/Eurazeo_Logo.jpg

