Parallel Wireless Expands Open RAN Research and Development Centers Across the Globe

Expanding our worldwide footprint and hiring best-in-class talent in mobile networks

NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Parallel Wireless, Inc., the U.S.-based Open RAN software company delivering the world’s leading All G (5G 4G 3G 2G) cloud-native, Open RAN solutions, is expanding its footprint across the globe with Open RAN Research and Development Centers in the U.S., U.K., Israel, and India.

Legacy Radio Access Network (RAN) vendors had to develop both the RAN hardware and software. This approach limited the amount of innovation and the speed of development, resulting in high deployment costs for mobile operators. It was also difficult for new entrants to break into the industry. The Open RAN movement allows newer players to develop innovative products by leveraging open interfaces between the components, thus enabling cost-effective, agile, and scalable mobile networks.

Parallel Wireless was founded in 2012 and in recent years has become a proven leader in Open RAN wireless networks with the most Open RAN deployments across the globe. Over the last two years the company’s global team has doubled in size in Engineering, IT, Quality Assurance, and Program and Project Management.

Parallel Wireless Research and Development Centers continue to expand across the globe to accelerate Open RAN development and testing capabilities, as Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) upgrade their networks to 5G and beyond. The following are highlights of each location:

U.S.

U.K.

Israel



India – Pune and Bangalore



Parallel Wireless solutions enable next generation applications such as e-learning, digital health, e-banking, Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous driving, robotics and much more. Check out our career opportunities webpage and join us as we disrupt the future of wireless broadband networks.

Keith Johnson, President at Parallel Wireless said, “With state-of-the-art Open RAN Research and Development Centers across the globe, we are disrupting the future of mobile wireless networks by enabling Mobile Network Operator (MNO) customers to offer cost-effective, easily scalable, All G broadband connectivity. Join Parallel Wireless and drive the future of mobile communications.”

About Parallel Wireless

At Parallel Wireless, we believe that software has the power to unleash amazing opportunities for the world. We disrupt the ways wireless networks are built and operated. We are reimagining how hardware, software, and the cloud work together to change deployment economics for our customers. Our ALL G (2G 3G 4G 5G) O-RAN compliant software platform forms an open, secure, and intelligent RAN architecture to deliver wireless connectivity, so all people can be connected whenever, wherever, and however they choose. We are deploying with leading global MNOs and have been recognized with over 80 industry awards. At the core of what we do is our team of Reimaginers who value innovation, collaboration, openness, and customer success. For more information, visit: www.parallelwireless.com. Connect with Parallel Wireless on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004727/PW_FullColor_CMYK_Logo.jpg