New York Life Investments Alternatives and Coalition Greenwich Announce New Research on the Impact of the COVID-19 Crisis on Middle Market Private Equity Sponsors

Research Analyzes Insights on Investment Trends, Exit Strategies, Funding Sources, Emerging Challenges and Middle Market Opportunities

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — New York Life Investments Alternatives in partnership with Coalition Greenwich today released a new research report that analyzes how middle market private equity sponsors responded to the global pandemic. The report is titled, “Lessons Learned: Insights from the COVID-19 Crisis for Middle Market Private Equity Sponsors,” and features research results from more than 100 interviews with managing directors and partners at middle market private equity sponsors in the U.S.

“The pandemic pressure tested middle market private equity sponsors on every level, yet sponsors more than rose to the occasion as seen by the strong rebound in deal volume in the second half of 2020 and into this year. From sharpening their investment processes to rapidly adopting new technologies, sponsors quickly adapted to the new environment to best support their current portfolio companies while also continuing deployment of capital across new deals,” said Christopher Taylor, Head of New York Life Investments Alternatives and CEO of Madison Capital Funding.

The research revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the middle market private equity industry and has triggered lasting changes across sponsors’ core areas such as investing, deal sourcing, transaction financing, exit strategies and fundraising.

Key takeaways from the research data include:

“Looking ahead, sponsors remain poised to take advantage of favorable conditions in the middle market following their swift and decisive actions in 2020. Middle market deal flow continues to gain momentum as markets rapidly rebound and sponsors look to put record levels of dry powder to work ahead of potential tax changes,” added Taylor. “The COVID-19 crisis combined with last year’s economic and social upheavals not only had a lasting effect on business operations, investment decision making and portfolio management, but also shifted sponsors’ focus from the ‘E’ to the ‘S’ in ESG, underscoring the incredible importance of diversity, equity and inclusion across investment processes and portfolios.”

To read more about the survey results, download the complete research report here: Lessons Learned: Insights from the COVID-19 Crisis for Middle Market Private Equity Sponsors.

Methodology

Between February and April 2021, Coalition Greenwich, in partnership with New York Life Investments Alternatives, conducted a study to examine the effects of the COVID-19 crisis on middle market private equity sponsors. Coalition Greenwich interviewed 100 managing directors and partners at middle market private equity sponsors in the United States. These in-depth phone conversations centered on the impact of COVID on investment trends, exit strategies, funding sources, and emerging challenges and opportunities.

