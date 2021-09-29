MC2 Therapeutics’ clinical research to be presented in four poster presentations at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology conference – EADV 2021

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Clinical research conducted by MC2 Therapeutics, a Danish commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing a new standard within therapies for autoimmune and chronic inflammatory conditions, is to be presented in four poster presentations at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology conference – EADV 2021 – which is being held virtually September 29th to October 2nd, 2021.

Earlier this year, MC2 Therapeutics entered a partnership with Almirall S.A. (ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company, granting Almirall exclusive European rights to commercialize Wynzora® Cream (50 µg/g calcipotriol and 0.5 mg/g betamethasone as dipropionate).

Wynzora® Cream (50 µg/g calcipotriol and 0.5 mg/g betamethasone as dipropionate) is approved in Europe through a decentralized procedure for the treatment of mild to moderate psoriasis vulgaris in adults, including scalp psoriasis.

“We are excited to present new clinical research data to the European dermatology community at EADV 2021. Sharing of clinical data and continued development of our exciting pipeline are part of our commitment to address unmet needs for people living with chronic inflammatory diseases,” says Dr. Morten Praestegaard, Ph.D., COO at MC2 Therapeutics.

About Psoriasis Vulgaris

Psoriasis is a common, non-contagious, chronic skin disease with no clear cause or cure. The negative impact of psoriasis on people’s lives can be immense as it affects the appearance of the skin with red, scaly plaques. Psoriasis affects people of all ages and in all countries. The reported prevalence of psoriasis in Europe is approximately 3% of the population1,2, making psoriasis a severe health problem with more than 100 million individuals affected worldwide.3 The flares of psoriasis can be unpredictable and significant comorbidities are common, including arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, and depression.3

About topical treatment of mild to moderate psoriasis vulgaris in adults

The combination of 50 µg/g calcipotriol and 0.5 mg/g betamethasone as dipropionate is a well-established topical treatment for mild to moderate psoriasis in adults. An aqueous cream formulation of calcipotriol and betamethasone dipropionate, based on the proprietary PAD™ Technology, allows for favorable delivery of the active ingredients to the target tissue. Wynzora® Cream was also approved in the US by the FDA in July 2020 and launched in that market.4



About MC2 Therapeutics

MC2 Therapeutics is a privately held commercial-stage pharmaceutical company committed to building leadership in topicals and treatments for autoimmune and chronic inflammatory conditions. Our focus is to develop and advance best-in-class or first-in-class therapies by understanding the pathophysiology and researching novel compounds. Our goal is to minimize the burden of disease for people living with inflammatory or autoimmune diseases by addressing significant unmet needs. Using our patented PAD™ Technology we are introducing a new standard of topical treatment for the benefit of people living with psoriasis, the healthcare community, and society. Our innovative pipeline is comprised of drug candidates within CKD-ap (uremic pruritus), lichen sclerosis, Sjögren’s syndrome dry eye, and atopic dermatitis.

For more information, please visit www.mc2therapeutics.com



