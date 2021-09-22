Lattice Announces Innovative Goals and Compensation Products to Tie Employee Success to Business Impact and Bridge the Gap Between People Operations and Business Operations

As companies struggle to align and engage employees in the new world of work, Lattice introduces new strategic capabilities to increase operational efficiency, transparency, and equity across organizations.

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Lattice, the leading people management platform for businesses with people-first cultures, today announced its continued focus in creating transparent, aligned employees and companies with new products and services targeted at bridging the gap between People operations and business operations.

“Companies and their employees need to align on outcomes in order to ensure everyone is heading in the right direction and feels set up for success,” said Jack Altman, CEO of Lattice. “We know there’s tremendous power in connecting the work we do to the value it drives for organizations, and that individuals need a source of truth to ensure we’re making sound decisions and driving results.”

Unlike most HR tools that are designed with a singular compliance or process-related focus in mind, Lattice’s new products incorporate a people-centric methodology which allows companies to better understand and support employees.

Expanding on their current solution, Lattice Goals & OKRs supports teams in setting stronger, more strategically connected goals that drive adoption of OKR (Objectives & Key Results) programs, increase employee performance, and boost engagement. This visibility and understanding allows business leaders to align their people around their company’s strategic priorities and activate every employee to execute against those missions. By helping teams operationalize their goals, People leaders can enable alignment and the results that drive companies to achieve business success.

A new strategic focus, Lattice Compensation empowers People teams to develop compensation practices that are clear, equitable, and recognize and reward employees for their work. Within the Lattice platform, HR teams will be able to manage the compensation review process in a secure, centralized hub that seamlessly integrates an employee’s performance information into the decision-making process. To facilitate clear and meaningful conversations about compensation, managers and company leaders will have insight into individual and team-wide compensation trends, and employees will be able to view their own compensation information in their Lattice accounts.

Together, these two additions to the Lattice platform will offer deeper insight to employees and managers, enabling greater operational efficiency that feels more connected around the human side of HR.

“Companies have been trying to operationalize goals and compensation for years,” said Josh Bersin, Global Industry Analyst. “By connecting OKRs with compensation tools, platforms like Lattice can help fast-growing companies keep their compensation strategies fair, transparent, and equitable.”

Increased visibility and equity will give both HR leaders and people managers deeper insight to make informed decisions, and make operational HR tasks feel more personalized to each employee. Lattice’s new products help to broaden the focus of connecting the work employees do to the value it drives for organizations, as well as offer a source of truth to ensure both employees and managers are making sound decisions and driving results.

This announcement coincides with Resources for Humans Virtual, kicking off later today at 9 am PST. Resources for Humans Virtual, an annual conference hosted by Lattice, was created to bring the Human Resources community together to collaborate and connect through a rich lineup of 40+ industry-leading speakers, panels, and networking opportunities and this year features a discussion with tennis superstar Serena Williams. For more information on the event or to sign up for free, visit: www.lattice.com/rfh-virtual-2021.

Learn more about Lattice’s latest products and how they work with the Lattice platform by visiting: www.lattice.com/platform.

About Lattice Lattice is the people management platform that enables people leaders to develop engaged, high-performing teams. By combining continuous performance management, employee engagement, development, and growth in one solution, HR and People teams get powerful, real-time analytics that lead to actionable insights turning managers into leaders, employees into high-performers, and companies into the best places to work. Headquartered in San Francisco, Lattice serves over 3,000 customers including Slack, Monzo, and Tide. Learn more about Lattice by visiting: www.lattice.com.

