Huawei Launches OceanProtect Data Protection Solution

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — At Huawei Connect 2021, Huawei launched the OceanProtect Data Protection Solution, covering both Disaster Recovery (DR) and backup fields to offer comprehensive protection for diversified types of data throughout the lifecycle. It belongs to the Huawei All-Flash Data Center Solution to build the fast, green, reliable, and intelligent infrastructure for various industries. The solution is built on the concept of “full DR of hot data, and quick backup and restore of warm data”, which ensures zero service interruption, zero data loss, and long-term data retention.

During Huawei Connect 2021, Huawei kicked-off one session with the theme of All-Flash Data Center Builds a Green, Reliable, Intelligent Data “Highway” with a speech from one of the speakers, Mr. Michael Fan, the Director of Data Storage Solution Sales Dept. of Huawei Enterprise BG. Michael introduced the wide-range of protection levels that are covered by the OceanProtect solution, saying that “In terms of disaster recovery scenarios, it provides various features, such as gateway-free active-active or 3DC solutions, one-click DR drills, and failover (within seconds). While for backup scenarios, the OceanProtect X series provides fast backup and recovery and efficient space reduction.”

The solution is firstly designed to offer full DR of hot data. This means it integrates DR for SAN and NAS, and provides worry-free device upgrade to maximize return on investment (ROI). The solution can also flexibly adopt the Huawei active-active DR design to reduce customers’ initial investment and meet their evolving DR requirements. This design also guarantees the non-disruptive upgrade from one system to active-active or active-passive dual-system deployment, and then to three-data-center (3DC) or even multi-DC four-copy solution. This allows equipment to be upgraded online as and when required. Customers can smoothly upgrade the DR protection level to achieve better, effective protection for production data.

Furthermore, the solution achieves quick backup and restoration of warm data — specifically, fast backup, quick reuse, and efficient storage. This feat uses OceanProtect A8000 Appliance and OceanProtect X8000/X9000 Backup Storage, which provide industry-leading backup and recovery bandwidths. These products implement full, accelerated backup and recovery for warm or hot data, enabling backup data to flow like production data.

The Huawei OceanProtect Data Protection improves the overall data protection level throughout the lifecycle. It helps enterprises effectively protect their data using fast backup and recovery bandwidths while enabling better utilization of backup space. With an extensive portfolio of OceanProtect Data Protection, Huawei is committed to developing more powerful technologies, products, and solutions that prioritize and protect data in various scenarios in the intelligent world. For more information, please visit OceanProtect Data Protection Solution website.