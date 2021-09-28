Europe’s leading blockchain event BLOCKCHANCE EUROPE 2021 Goes Ahead in Hybrid Format

1,500 attendees and 120 speakers, including thought leaders such as Ethereum’s Co-Founder Joseph Lubin and CEO of Microstrategy Michael Saylor are coming together at Europe’s leading blockchain event.

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — BLOCKCHANCE Europe 2021, the leading conference in the blockchain sphere in Europe received the green light under the newly established 2G health rules. People that are either vaccinated or have recovered can attend the conference on 2-4 December 2021, at the Chamber of Commerce Hamburg, without adhering to strict distancing policies.

“These are great news,” says Fabian Friedrich, Founder and CEO of BLOCKCHANCE. “As BLOCKCHANCE is probably the largest event in the blockchain ecosystem, meeting in person and being able to maximize the networking potential is priceless. Especially now as blockchain and emerging technologies are skyrocketing.”

The Whova App offers virtual ticket holders an all-round experience. They can follow different live streams and video-chat with other attendees.

World-class speakers

BLOCKCHANCE regularly attracts some of the most influential thought leaders. Among them are household names such as Michael Saylor, Co-Founder of Microstrategy, Joseph Lubin, Co-Founder of Ethereum and Raoul Pal, Co-Founder of Real Vision – the Netflix of Finance.

“Notwithstanding the pandemic some truly inspiring people from areas such as banking, digital payments, crypto-trading, and artificial intelligence are coming to Hamburg.”

A blockchain-future for sustainable economies

BLOCKCHANCE’s mission is to educate society about the economic prospects and impact of blockchain for a positive and sustainable future. BLOCKCHANCE Europe connects business, civil society, and investors with developers of innovative blockchain solutions. The event creates networks and functions as a matchmaking platform for business leaders, developers, regulators, and investors from all over the world. 20% of the participants are CEOs or executives.

The 3-day event offers presentations, panels, workshops, a blockchain cinema, a start-up award (up to EUR 100,000), parties, and an art gallery. Key topics are blockchain use cases, digital assets, sustainability, governance, token economy, digital banking, and AI.

BLOCKCHANCE introduces blockchain and emerging technologies for a positive and sustainable future. As a founding member of the EU interest group Inatba, BLOCKCHANCE is considered an accelerator hub in the blockchain community. BLOCKCHANCE Europe is the leading event for blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology in Europe. Since 2018, together with the First Mayor of Hamburg Peter Tschentscher and the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce, BLOCKCHANCE is developing Hamburg into a blockchain hotspot in Europe.

www.blockchance.eu

Linkedin

Twitter

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1635800/2_1_blockchance_banner_1200_630.jpg Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1635801/BLOCKCHANCE_Europe_2021.jpg



BLOCKCHANCE Press RelationsHanna Stahlberg+49(0) 151 – 572 272 12 hanna@blockchance.eu