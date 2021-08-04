Le ultime

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Fully Transformed Into Singapore’s First ‘Garden-in-a-Hotel’, Following A S$45-Million Refurbishment

diadnkronos
04/08/2021
1 minuti di lettura
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Following a S$45-million overhaul, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, owned by Pan Pacific Hotels Group, has completed its transformation into Singapore’s first ‘Garden-in-a-Hotel’, establishing the property as one of the country’s most ecologically focused and innovative hotels. 


  

Melvin Lim, General Manager of PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, shared, “The PARKROYAL COLLECTION brand was created to champion sustainability and living responsibly, promote iconic architecture and design, as well as embrace wellness and lifestyle. We have certainly taken these up many notches as we reflect upon our multiple initiatives and achievements.”  

A Collection of Eclectic Facts: 

ICONIC DESIGN  

SUSTAINABILITY 

WELLNESS & LIFESTYLE 

Room rate starts from S$228++ per person. For more information, please visit www.panpacific.com/marinabay. 

Please click here to access ‘A Collection of Eclectic Facts’ and Hotel Fact Sheet. Please click hereto access our Virtual Tour video and here for our Hotel’s high-resolution images. 

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1582998/PARKROYAL_COLLECTION_Marina_Bay_Logo.jpg
 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1582999/PARKROYAL_COLLECTION_Marina_Bay_Singapore.jpg
 

 

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Autore
adnkronos
Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Articoli correlati