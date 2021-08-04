PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Fully Transformed Into Singapore’s First ‘Garden-in-a-Hotel’, Following A S$45-Million Refurbishment

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Following a S$45-million overhaul, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, owned by Pan Pacific Hotels Group, has completed its transformation into Singapore’s first ‘Garden-in-a-Hotel’, establishing the property as one of the country’s most ecologically focused and innovative hotels.

Melvin Lim, General Manager of PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, shared, “The PARKROYAL COLLECTION brand was created to champion sustainability and living responsibly, promote iconic architecture and design, as well as embrace wellness and lifestyle. We have certainly taken these up many notches as we reflect upon our multiple initiatives and achievements.”

A Collection of Eclectic Facts:

ICONIC DESIGN

SUSTAINABILITY

WELLNESS & LIFESTYLE

Room rate starts from S$228++ per person. For more information, please visit www.panpacific.com/marinabay.

