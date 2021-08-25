Multi-Year Studies from Sun Nuclear’s SunCHECK™ Platform Customer Advisory Board to be Presented at ESTRO 2021

Compelling Advancements for Radiation Therapy Quality Management

MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Sun Nuclear Corporation (Sun Nuclear) announced today that as part of the ESTRO 2021 Congress, held August 27 – 31 in Madrid, Spain, and streaming online, the company will host well-published clinicians in its booth and at a satellite symposium. Featured in the ESTRO scientific program, three members of the Sun Nuclear SunCHECK™ Platform Customer Advisory Board will present on breakthrough findings from their use of SunCHECK software for independent, automated Machine QA and Patient QA, featuring in-vivo dosimetry.

A main interest among the SunCHECK Customer Advisory Board is implementing in-vivo dosimetry with SunCHECK software to efficiently uncover errors during the radiation therapy treatment course. At GZA Ziekenhuizen – Iridium Kankernetwerk (Belgium), Evy Bossuyt, M.S., has been instrumental in implementing in-vivo dosimetry with SunCHECK™ Patient, and using the insights to catch and correct errors for improved treatment protocols. Her abstract (SP-0028 Large scale clinical implementation of in vivo dosimetry – What value does it bring?) reviews an analysis of 7,000 patients from 2019 and 2020. The work details a year-over-year decrease in overall failed treatment fractions and highlights how data-driven insights from SunCHECK software informed corrective actions taken to achieve these quality improvements. Ms. Bossuyt will present as part of an ESTRO Symposium, Clinical Implementation of In-Vivo Dosimetry, and in the Sun Nuclear ESTRO booth at 10:05 am on Sunday, August 29.

The Sun Nuclear Lunch Symposium, Innovations in Patient Safety & QA, will be held on Sunday, August 29, live in the ESTRO Exhibit Hall Rooms N107+108 and streamed for virtual attendees. During the Symposium, Greg Martin, M.Sc., of Clatterbridge Cancer Centre (England), will present on his department’s experience with SunCHECK™ Machine for automated Daily, Monthly and Annual QA. His study (PO-1720: SunCHECK Machine, an automated QA software solution: A centre’s 5-year experience evaluation) reviews the Clatterbridge Medical Physics team’s experience with SunCHECK Machine, including initial viability, sensitivity testing, commissioning, long-term use and significant time-savings realized across nine linear accelerators – per system, per year.

Nuria Jornet, Ph.D., a medical physicist with Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau (Barcelona, Spain) and member of the SunCHECK Customer Advisory Board, will also present her department’s experience with SunCHECK Platform during Sun Nuclear’s Lunch Symposium. Dr. Jornet is a former Chair of the Physics Committee for ESTRO, and during that time, was an integral part of a task group created to influence wider adoption of in-vivo dosimetry. An abstract that builds on the initial work of this task group will be presented as part of the ESTRO Symposium, Clinical Implementation of In-Vivo Dosimetry.

“We’ve built and continue to enhance the independent SunCHECK Platform to help radiotherapy teams standardize, streamline and automate their QA,” notes Andy Fuller, Director of Product Management, SunCHECK. “It has been truly inspiring to see how members of the SunCHECK Customer Advisory Board continue to shape the platform’s capabilities to allow their department to reach their optimal clinical goals, and share their findings and best practices for the benefit of other departments.”

For more on featured talks and solutions at ESTRO, visit sunnuclear.com/estro-2021.

About SunCHECK PlatformTrusted by more than 1,000 clinical users worldwide, the SunCHECK Platform enables healthcare enterprises to streamline and automate their Patient and Machine QA clinical workflows among staff, machines, and across locations. The SunCHECK Patient module encompasses all parts of Patient QA, including plan checking, secondary checks, phantomless and array-based pre-treatment QA, and in-vivo monitoring. The SunCHECK Machine module integrates all Machine QA needs, including convenient template-driven comprehensive daily, monthly, annual QA, automated imaging, MLC and VMAT QA, and data trending.

About Sun Nuclear CorporationSun Nuclear, part of Mirion Technologies, provides innovative solutions for Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging centers. Our mission is to enable healthier lives by improving the avoidance, detection and treatment of cancer. More than 5,000 cancer centers worldwide rely on us for independent, integrated Quality Management. With a focus on ongoing support, we aim to ease technology adoption, enhance workflows and improve outcomes – so that healthcare providers can achieve real results for Patient Safety. Visit us: sunnuclear.com. Follow us: @sunnuclear.

