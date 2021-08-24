Corsano Health announces the publication of a new clinical validation study for its CardioWatch 287 in cardiac patients

Wearable devices accurately measure Heart Rate and RR Intervals in 180 cardiovascular at-risk patients

BUSSUM, Netherlands, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Corsano Health, a leading MedTech company developing, producing, and marketing medical grade continuous health monitoring devices announced the publication of a peer-reviewed clinical trial evaluating the accuracy of Heart Rate and RR Intervals measurements with its CardioWatch 287 wearable devices in 180 cardiac patients.

Photoplethysmography (PPG) in wearable sensors plays an important role in accessible heart rhythm monitoring. Cardiology Centers Netherlands (CCN) investigated the accuracy of a state-of-the-art bracelet (Corsano CardioWatch 287) for heartbeat detection in cardiac patients and evaluated the efficacy of a signal qualifier in identifying medically useful signals. The CCN study underscores that the Corsano CardioWatch 287 Bracelet with PPG-technology can determine HR and RR-intervals with high accuracy in cardiovascular at-risk patient population across different subgroups, especially with a signal quality indicator.

“The independent validation of Corsano Health’s CardioWatch 287 is important evidence for our CE-MDR medical certification process. Corsano’s non-invasive ergonomic wearables deliver medically validated data with superior patient compliance.” said Drs. Peter Stas, CEO of Corsano Health. “Additionally, the patient satisfaction survey conducted at the closure of the study cited convenience and ease to use of the CardioWatch 287 devices.”

The CCN study, which enrolled 180 cardiac patients referred by their general practitioners to one of the CCN outpatient clinics, tested the accuracy of the PPG-signal compared to a 12–lead ECG, defined as the proportion of correctly detected heartbeats by PPG within 100 ms and within 50 ms of the ECG registration. In addition, CCN determined the correlation (r) and the 95% Limits of Agreement between ECG and PPG for HR and RR-intervals.

The study is titled The accuracy of heartbeat detection using photoplethysmography technology in cardiac patients and appears in The Journal of Electrocardiology, a leading Elsevier publication that seeks to contribute significantly to the accuracy of diagnosis as well as prognosis and the effective treatment, prevention, or delay of heart disease.

CCN concluded: “Due to their non-intrusive and convenient nature, wearable devices like Corsano’s CardioWatch 287 have great potential for high volume accessible long-term monitoring at-risk cardiac patients.”

About Corsano HealthCorsano Health, based in The Netherlands with R&D offices in Switzerland, is a leading wearable MedTech company developing, producing and marketing smart medical monitoring devices designed to measure vital parameters 24/7 using wireless, non-invasive, and medical-grade technology. The Corsano brand name is derived from incorpore sano (in a healthy body). Corsano’s CardioWatch 287 is a cardiac arrhythmia screening system that provides a simple and effective solution for continuous monitoring of up to 19 vital parameter measurements (i.e., Heart Rate, RR Intervals, Respiration Rate, SpO2, Sleep, Activity, ECG, BIOZ, Core Body Temperature, Cuffless Blood Pressure). More information at http://www.corsano.com

