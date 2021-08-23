CINDE Announces: Costa Rica Ranks Top Spot in FDI Greenfield Performance

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Costa Rica is the number one country in the world to attract greenfield investments. The international magazine fDi Intelligence analyzed 84 countries in the 2021 Greenfield Performance Index in which Costa Rica climbed to the top with a score of 11.4.

“This puts it significantly ahead of the runners-up, Lithuania with 8.3 and the UAE with 7.1,” reads the article released by fDi Intelligence and powered by fDi Markets.

Of the 84 countries, 64 had an index score greater than 1.0, while 20 had a score of 1.0 or lower. “Costa Rica is attracting 11 times the amount of greenfield foreign direct investment (FDI) that might be expected given the size of its economy,” says the magazine.

Jorge Sequeira, Managing Director at CINDE, celebrated the ranking, “We proudly celebrate being the number one country in the world for attracting FDI greenfield. This is the result of Costa Rica’s proven track record and excellent human talent offering, as well as the daily efforts of our CINDE team, recognized as the global leading FDI promotion agency, according to the International Trade Centre (ITC).”

He added, “Costa Rica’s resilience, in the face of a global health crisis, has proven a determining factor in driving our goods and services exports: goods have a projected growth of 27%, as of July 2021, led by medical devices and significant increases in both the electronics and metalworking industries, which show a 41% and 63% increase, respectively, over 2020.”

According to fDi Markets’ data, Costa Rica featured 96 projects attracted in 2020.

“While this represents a drop of 7.7% from 2019, it remains the country’s second-best year since records began in 2003 — a performance that stands out even more considering the challenging investment environment of last year, when greenfield FDI projects fell by about a third globally,” reads the article.

“At CINDE, we continue to promote initiatives that pave the way for our country to insert itself into the knowledge economy and take advantage of our position as a global leader in sustainability, to provide a true return on investment, in triplicate: Planet, People, and Prosperity,” concluded Sequeira.

Read the full article here >> https://www.fdiintelligence.com/article/80048