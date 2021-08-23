Banggood Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Massive Sale

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Banggood, a leading global online shop, will celebrate its 15th anniversary on September 9, 2021, themed, “Banggood: Infinite 15 Years” and a massive 15th Anniversary Sale will be held from August 25 to September 13 to celebrate with all Banggood lovers.

Banggood: Infinite 15 Years

Founded in 2006, Banggood has step-by-step become one of the most important players in the e-commerce industry, offering millions of well-selected products across a wide category selection, from consumer electronics, tools, and home appliances to toys, sports, and clothing. In 2012, Banggood reached 10 million registered users with that number jumping again to 66 million by now.

Aaron Chen, CEO of Banggood noted: “As one of the most popular online shops globally, Banggood always sets customers’ experience as our top priority. To optimize our service and ensure our customers receive their desired products on time, Banggood has been devoting all efforts to upgrading the logistics and warehousing system from the very early stages.”

In 2010, Banggood set up its first local warehouse in the United States and currently has a total of 37 local warehouses covering all regions of the world, which enables the option of delivery within a week for customers. In 2019, Banggood launched a self-operated air freight route, Banggood Express, in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, Belgium, and other countries.

“In retrospect, Banggood has continuously offered high-quality products with affordable prices and professional customer service. We could not have become such a vibrant online shop without the support of our customers. Raising a glass to the future, we believe our next 15 years is infinite and will be powered by our beloved customers, and we’re committed to being your shop of choice,” Mr. Chen added.

Celebrating with a Massive 15th Anniversary Sale

To celebrate this upcoming 15th anniversary and say ‘thank-you’ to loyal users, Banggood is offering a massive Sale starting on August 25, 2021, at 16:00 (UTC+8) and ending on September 13, 2021, at 16:00 (UTC+8). Coupons with savings of up to 50% and a $9.9 Price Crash, which is a lighting deal, will be offered to customers, and Banggood’s popular Hot Sellers Must Buy that allows users to book their favorite items by paying a deposit of $1 or $3 will also be ready at the same time. “We hope these deals will allow more customers to enjoy well-selected products and introduce a new generation of users to our ecosystem,” said Winna Qiu, head of the campaign operations.

About Banggood

Banggood is a global leading online shop, offering millions of products that are well-selected. From consumer electronics, tools, home appliances, toys, sports, to clothing, everything could be delivered to one’s front door with several clicks. For more information, please visit: https://www.banggood.com/aboutBanggood.html

