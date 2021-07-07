Suvoda Announces the Expansion of its Leadership Team to Support Worldwide Growth

Appoints Experienced Technology Executives to lead Product and Marketing

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Suvoda LLC, an innovator in clinical trial software, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointments of E.K. Koh to the position of Chief Product Officer and Elena Filimonova to the position of Chief Marketing Officer. Filimonova and Koh come to Suvoda with extensive backgrounds in B2B technology and years of experience building and scaling customer-centric organizations.

For the past eight years, fast market adoption has driven Suvoda’s rapid growth and established the company as a leader in the clinical trial technology space. Fueled by the recent investment from LLR Partners, Suvoda is scaling its organization to support the growth while remaining laser-focused on expanding its product functionality and upholding the superior level of customer support for which the company is known.

As the industry shifts towards patient-centricity and trial virtualization, and as trials themselves become more complex, Koh and his team will focus on creating scalable solutions that provide greater efficiency in patient and supply chain management to help clinical trial sponsors get new therapies to patients faster.

Koh is an experienced product executive with a track record of scaling product organizations, as well as defining and executing disruptive solutions with strong product-market fit. He has an extensive background in product management and development with companies like Experian, LiveRamp and Optymyze, among others.

“I am personally motivated by Suvoda’s mission to improve the lives of patients,” said Koh. “Clinical trials are ripe for product disruption, and I’m excited to contribute to a company that combines transformative innovation with an unparalleled focus on improving study execution.”

As Chief Marketing Officer, Filimonova will drive worldwide brand and go-to-market strategy with targeted marketing initiatives to support Suvoda’s business and growth goals.

“Suvoda is an exceptional company centered around a great team, innovative products, and an outstanding level of customer service. I am honored to be part of it. I am committed to further growing Suvoda’s presence and elevating the company’s voice as an innovator in the clinical trial space by highlighting its unique capabilities and expertise.”

Filimonova has spent most of her career in B2B technology marketing. Her experience and strategic focus have helped both start-ups and established companies gain market recognition, drive growth, and bring new products to market. Prior to joining Suvoda, Filimonova held marketing leadership positions at Radianz, a Reuters-owned company, Knovel, Elsevier, and CGS.

“E.K. and Elena’s comprehensive expertise and creative mindset will help us support our deep focus on solving our customers’ pain points. Both of their positions will be instrumental in driving and executing Suvoda’s overall strategic initiatives and will play a key role as we continue our worldwide growth,” said Jagath Wanninayake, President and CEO of the company. “I am particularly excited that both E.K. and Elena fit so well with our culture of making a meaningful contribution in accelerating the clinical trial process.”

