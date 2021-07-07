Silverdraft Supercomputing Expands To Europe With The Addition Of Kurt Doornaert As General Manager And Vice President Of Silverdraft Europe

BOISE, Idaho, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Silverdraft Supercomputing is pleased to announce its expansion into Europe with the addition of Kurt Doornaert as General Manager and Vice President of Silverdraft Europe. Within this role, Doornaert will lead Silverdraft’s efforts in providing innovative solutions to its European clients and partners.

Doornaert joins Silverdraft with 23 years of experience at Barco, a premiere provider of digital projection and imaging technology. In 2017 he served as Business Unit Director of Barco’s VR division, managing the overall global VR business with full P&L responsibility. In this capacity, he became a leading voice for computer system and display compatibility, CGI content creation and other simulation technologies specializing in immersive design reviews.

In Doornaert’s role as GM and VP Silverdraft Europe, he will lead sales efforts, work with customer procurement, solution engineering, and domestic operations.

“Details matter in real life and in the virtual world. Silverdraft Supercomputing is differentiated by enhancing the visual experience and workflow for all VR, XR, and simulation users,” Doornaert said. “I am thrilled by the opportunity to bring Silverdraft’s XR and simulation design solutions to our partners in Europe.”

This announcement came during the Laval Virtual Conference in Mayenne, France. Silverdraft partnered with PNY Technologies and TechViz at the annual conference. The event is the first hybrid edition, allowing people to create avatars and join visitors from all over the world.

Amy Gile, Silverdraft CEO and Co-Founder, shared her enthusiasm regarding the announcement:

“I am so excited to be expanding and have a dedicated presence in Europe. Kurt has a legacy of helping customers develop their immersive workflow, and therefore is the perfect fit to join the Silverdraft team and lead our efforts locally.”

About Silverdraft

Silverdraft is the premiere visualization solutions provider, crafted around proprietary computing hardware, software and services that are powering the VR, AR, VFX and AI revolution. Silverdraft is enabling artists and engineers so they can freely explore new mediums with dramatic impact. Silverdraft solutions feature world-class technology and applications from partners like NVIDIA, Micron, Intel, Autodesk, and BARCO. Visit silverdraft.com.

Media Contact: Janene Ellefsonjanene@silverdraft.comCell: 1.310.721.1660

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1556959/silverdraft_supercomputing_Logo.jpg

