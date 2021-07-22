Intas Enters into an Exclusive License Agreement with Meiji and Dong-A ST to commercialize DMB-3115 (Proposed Biosimilar to Ustekinumab)

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd continues to pledge their commitment to increasing access to high quality medicines by entering into an exclusive license agreement

AHMEDABAD, India, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd continues to pledge their commitment to increasing access to high quality medicines by entering into an exclusive license agreement with Meiji and Dong-A Socio Holdings (a parent company of Dong-A ST) to commercialize DMB-3115, a proposed biosimilar to ustekinumab, a recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases such as plaque psoriasis, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

Under the terms of the agreement, Intas have been granted exclusive license rights to commercialize DMB-3115 worldwide, excluding Japan, Korea and certain countries in Asia. Meiji and Dong-A ST will develop and manufacture DMB-3115 and supply the product to Intas and its worldwide affiliates.

This is yet another industry first for Intas, one of the leaders in the development and commercialization of biosimilar products, who are the first Indian company to launch a biosimilar product in the EU.

“We are truly excited by this partnership, which brings together the development expertise of Meiji and Dong-A ST with the extensive commercial reach of Intas,” said Vice Chairman, Mr. Binish Chudgar. “This agreement underlines our vision and commitment to increase access to life-changing medicines that can make a real difference to patient lives across the world,” said Chrys Kokino, President of Accord BioPharma, Inc., the US specialty subsidiary of Intas.

About Dong-A ST

Dong-A is one of the leading pharmaceuticals in Korea. Dong-A has solidified its leading market position on the strength of in-house developed products such as Suganon tab. Evogliptin, the DPP-4 inhibitor for type 2 diabetes mellitus, Zydena tab. Udenafil, the fourth PDE5 inhibitor in the world for erectile dysfunction, Stillen tab. Eupatilin for herbal treatment of gastritis and Motilitone tab. Corydaline for functional dyspepsia. Furthermore, Dong-A offers branded generic drugs (anti-cancer, anti-TB, etc.), bio-pharmaceutical, IMD, APIs and OTC products ensuring full compliance with international quality standard. Currently Dong-A exports its products to more than 50 countries to leading pharmaceutical companies in Europe, Latin America and Asia.

For more information, please visit http://en.donga-st.com.

About Meiji

Meiji is a leading pharmaceutical company in Japan in the therapeutic areas of infectious diseases and central nervous system disorders. Since entering pharma industry with launch of penicillin in 1946, Meiji has been accumulating proprietary technologies on R&D and manufacture of small molecules as well as biotherapeutics and is providing high-quality pharmaceutical products to customers in Japan and overseas. Meiji continues to accommodate customer’s diverse medical requirements as a “Specialty and Generic Pharmaceuticals Company”.

For more information, please visit

https://www.meiji.com/global/about-us/corporate-profile/meiji-seika-pharma/



About Intas

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a leading vertically integrated pharmaceutical company based in Ahmedabad, India, having end-to-end capabilities of formulation development, manufacturing and marketing along with backward integration of APIs. Intas has more than 16,000 employees, sells products in more than 85 countries and has 14 manufacturing sites worldwide. The Intas group’s revenues amounted to USD 2.1 bn in FY 2020 and the compounded annual growth rate of Intas’ revenues has exceeded 25% in the past 10 years.

For more information, please visit www.intaspharma.com

