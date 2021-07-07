Huawei Accelerates the Digital Journey of Education, Creating New Value Together

SHENZHEN, China, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The Huawei Global Intelligent Education Summit 2021 — themed Accelerate the Digital Journey of Education: New Value Together — has commenced today online. Huawei proposed the “3/3/9” principle as the foundation of the all-scenario education solution that aims to speed up the digital upgrade of the education industry. Together with partners, Huawei aims to create new shared value by enabling innovative teaching methodologies, inclusive educational resources, improved research capabilities, and optimized management approaches.

“The education industry sees the inevitable deep integration of teaching and technology. The pandemic has made us realize that intelligent education has never been a more urgent demand. In the future, teaching, management, and research will become fully aware, fully connected, and fully intelligent. Joined by solution partners in the education industry, Huawei will help our customers transform faster towards all-scenario intelligent education,” said Thomas Xu, President of the Global Government Sales of Huawei Enterprise BG.

“New ICT technologies are actively driving the innovative practice of higher education. Designing and organizing training based on capacity building can effectively help partner universities solve the problem of insufficient ICT application capabilities of teachers. Enterprises play a vital role of pushing and promoting the application of ICT technologies in higher education within the ICT-driven higher education innovation model. “said Prof. Zhao Jianhua, senior expert at the International Centre for Higher Education Innovation under the Auspices of UNESCO (UNESCO-ICHEI).

By building an intelligent education platform, Huawei’s Intelligent Education Solution aims to meet the requirements of various campus service scenarios, support a variety of teaching applications, and integrate intelligence in all aspects of teaching, learning, management, and research.” Said Frank Huang, Director of the Global Education and Healthcare Industry of Huawei Enterprise BG.

3/3/9 principle: Accelerating Digital Upgrades with All-Scenario Intelligence

Huawei introduced the “3/3/9” principle of the all-scenario education solution. It targets “three” key customer groups: basic education, higher education, and NREN. The “three” major scenarios are: smart classroom, smart campus, and research innovation. The solution offers “nine” customizable solutions: hybrid learning, collaborative classroom, digital classroom, intelligent collaboration, safe campus, school connectivity, smart campus network, NREN, and HPC.

Diversified Talent Development: Huawei Helps Deliver Inclusive Education Resources and Improve Research Capabilities

Huawei offers student-centered hybrid learning and digital classroom solutions, to deliver quality education resources to all.

N’dja Kole Jean-Baptiste, Headmaster of Lycée Classique Abidjan in Cote d’Ivoire, says “I experienced the live lesson function in two different classes. Teachers are now able to teach and reach more students online, meaning that the shortage of teachers can be overcome.”

Huawei is actively working on cultivating qualified talent in the field of higher education. For vocational education, Huawei promotes the integration of education with hands-on industry practice by encouraging students’ practical learning that will prepare for the markets.

Xu Lei, Associate Professor PhD at Guangdong Polytechnic of Science and Technology, said, “Cultivating talent in vocational schools requires the transformation of traditional teaching models and the binding between school and professional practice. We must focus on cultivating students’ professional capabilities to provide market-ready talent.”

In the research field, Huawei has launched the NREN solution, whose IP + optical hybrid model provides high bandwidth, deliver reliable and low-latency services, and overcome distance limitations to improve research efficiency.

“Huawei has enabled us to deliver a great variety of quality cloud services to our partners across the UAE — which has boosted efficiency, reduced costs, and facilitated collaboration across the education industry,” said Fahem Al Nuaimi, CEO of Ankabut.

Work with Partners to Build an ICT Talent Ecosystem

Huawei reiterated its three strategic initiatives regarding ecosystem: (1) Gaining in-depth insights into industry scenarios for inclusive and quality education; (2) Striving for mutual benefit, by enabling partners to reduce costs and increase efficiency; (3) Working together with partners to build a foundation for ICT talent and a new “industry-university-research” ecosystem.

Huawei has set up 1,500 Huawei ICT academies worldwide, More than 3,000 teachers have been certified as lecturers training over 60,000 students each year. Huawei has more than 60 partners in the education industry and has established OpenLabs in multiple countries to incubate joint solutions developed by Huawei and ISVs.

Huawei has upgraded the ISV partner system and the planning and consulting partner certification system. In addition, it has added technical support to provide solutions based on consulting. Huawei has upgraded the rights and interests of HUAWEI CLOUD strategic technology partners.

“By converging technological innovation with high-quality professional ICT education resources, Tech Education empowers universities, enterprises, training institutions, and governments to cultivate ICT talent at scale. We wish to cooperate with Huawei global partners to create a prosperous talent ecosystem.” said Lily Chen, Co-Founder and Vice President of Tech Education.

For more information about Huawei Global Intelligent Education Summit 2021, please click https://e.huawei.com/topic/2021-event-education-summit/en/index.html.