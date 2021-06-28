31 C
Comune di Monopoli
lunedì 28 Giugno 2021
ImmediapressNotizie

VoltDB Reveals Key Features to Optimize 5G, Cloud, and Edge

di adnkronos
adnkronos

Leading Enterprise-Grade Data Platform Announces New Enterprise Capabilities 

BARCELONA, Spain, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — VoltDB, the leading enterprise-grade data platform built to enable fast-data decisioning, today announced the release of V10.2 of its data platform at Mobile World Congress. The latest version of the VoltDB Data Platform adds important improvements that allow enterprises to take full advantage of 5G, cloud, and edge technologies, including enhanced integrations for Kafka and Kubernetes, improved cross datacenter replication, and an opportunity to bypass Kafka completely. 

“Now with our complete cloud-native features, an enterprise or an operator can take advantage of VoltDB in environments such as AWS Outposts, Wavelength, and of course, the cloud,” said VoltDB CEO & President, David Flower. “This gives them a huge advantage when it comes to deploying latency-dependent applications that need both speed and data accuracy.” 

The VoltDB Data Platform empowers companies to fully leverage new technologies and paradigms such as 5G and edge computing to get the most out of their latency-dependent applications. VoltDB’s core capability is powerful, real-time contextual decisioning via a simplified stack layer that manages data ingestion to action in under 10 milliseconds. 

The latest version of the VoltDB Data Platform offers a number of improvements, including: 

These new capabilities enable current and future customers to take full advantage of their edge, cloud, and 5G investments today and in the future. MWC21 visitors, whether physical or virtual, can learn more by visiting VoltDB at stand #2060 in Cloud City (Hall 2) and by interacting with our onsite robots. 

For more information on why organizations across all industries are choosing VoltDB to power their operations, visit https://www.voltdb.com/. 

About VoltDB 

VoltDB empowers enterprise-grade applications to ingest, process, and act on data in single-digit milliseconds to tap into new revenue streams and prevent revenue loss. With industry-leading customers in telecommunications, finance, gaming, and many other verticals, The VoltDB Data Platform is uniquely positioned to be the go-to technology for any company seeking to take full advantage of 5G, IoT, and whatever comes next. 

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1334383/VoltDB_Logo.jpg  

 

