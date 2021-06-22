Valcon Medical A/S Announces Receipt of EU GMP Certification and Start of Commercial Production for Pharmaceutical-Grade Cannabis Concentrates, Intermediary Products, and Medical Formulations

COPENHAGEN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Valcon Medical A/S (“Valcon Medical” or the “Company”), Denmark’s leading independent cannabis concentrate and medical formulation provider, received its licensing for the commercial production of cannabis from the Danish Medicines Agency (DKMA) earlier in May 2021.

Under the DKMA licensing, Valcon Medical is authorized to produce medical cannabis in accordance with section 9(1) of the Act on the Medicinal Cannabis Pilot Programme. Additionally, Valcon Medical has been issued authorisation to handle euphoriant substances and issued a European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (EU GMP) certification for the manufacturing of medical cannabis extracts in compliance with the German Monograph for cannabis extracts, DAB Eingestellter Cannabisextract.

Valcon Medical is now offering to all parties, under commercial engagement, EU GMP contract manufacturing services and white label products for sale within Europe and for export to all legal international cannabis markets globally. “We are excited to service the market with a consistent supply of quality medical cannabis products,” says Pete Patterson, CEO of Valcon Medical. “The Valcon Medical team has worked tirelessly over the past two years and this exclusive certification is a reflection of their professional approach and dedication.”

The Company’s state-of-the-art production facilities, located in greater Copenhagen, were built to the highest pharmaceutical standards, and were mission-designed to serve the most stringent pharmaceutical and medical cannabis partners. Valcon Medical will be providing broad-spectrum concentrates, and extracted medical cannabis isolates, as well as bespoke formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) to the global legal cannabis industry.

Valcon Medical’s manufacturing process is based on the cutting-edge supercritical CO2 extraction and solvent recovery technologies provided by Vitalis Extraction Technology Inc. and BÜCHI Labortechnik AG, both leaders in cannabis production and processing services.

Valcon Medical’s COO, Peter Sigetty states “We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of medical cannabis manufacturing, to enable patients across Europe further access to treatments with medical cannabis.” The Company’s commitment to excellence has attracted a robust customer list which includes some of the largest and globally recognized names in pharmaceuticals and medical cannabis.

Valcon Medical is backed by a group of renowned cannabis investors which include Artemis Growth Partners, Greenfield Global Opportunities Fund, and Nimb Capital Inc. The Company will continue to expand their service offering by first qualifying their analytical laboratory and then expanding the API product portfolio.

About Valcon Medical

Founded in 2018, Valcon Medical is a medical cannabis product manufacturing organization based in Denmark. The Company is licensed to produce medical cannabis extracts and to manufacture intermediate products under EU GMP standards. Under recent legislation, Denmark codified the commercial production of medical cannabis with a permanent legal framework. EU GMP medical cannabis products can be sold worldwide anywhere medical cannabis is legal.

For further information:

Pete Patterson, CEO Email: ppa@valcon-medical.comWebsite: www.valcon-medical.com Phone: +1 604-505-3533

