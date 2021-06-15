Solis wins multiple awards at SNEC 2021

NINGBO, China, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The 15th SNEC (2021) International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition brought some exceptional results and recognition from Industry. SNEC, which concluded on June 5 in Shanghai proved to be a great opportunity for Solis, which was recognized for its outstanding design and products, as well as the opportunity to sign multiple MOU’s and contracts with its customers. Solis provided visitors with a platform for networking and exchanging information. Solis’s innovative high current and high power inverters showcased the high quality customer experience with economical and reliable green energy solutions.

With two new product launch ceremonies held on June 3, Solis introduced products that reflect the intelligent and technological advances of the solar industry. Click the link for more information.

As the largest professional solar industry conference worldwide, the exhibition presented multiple awards. Solis was awarded the “APVIA Honorable Award – Technological Achievement (for Enterprise)” at the 5th annual Asian Photovoltaic Industry Association (APVIA) Awards 2021.

Solis also won the PV Brand Lab (PVBL) “2020 Global Top PV Brand” Award, and ranked No.5 in inverter brand value. Solis was also awarded a place in the National PV Quality Inspection Centre (CPVT) – Outdoor Evidence Base (Yinchuan).

During SNEC, Solis launched its “Flexi-ONE” solar and storage solution, a new energy storage product designed for flexibility (compatible with different brands of battery) and aesthetically pleasing looks. Due to its ability to provide end users with a full-cycle, smart and convenient solar plus storage (PV-ES) solution, the product was selected as one of the top 10 highlights of SNEC. The Flexi-ONE was awarded the Terawatt Grade Diamond Award, one of the top honors at the exhibition.

Solis is committed to a global vision built on product-centered engineering, putting customers at the centre of our most critical decisions and ensuring that we play our role in the transition to clean energy by helping make it more efficient, safe and dependable. Industry awards at prestigious conferences like SNEC are just one more validation to us of the effort we put in, when considered along side our peer group across the world. We see these awards as yet more inspiration to do achieve our goals to play our part in ensuring a smooth energy transition in every market we operate in.