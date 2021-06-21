SAMANTKA Debuts “Redemption” Music Video

MIAMI, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — East and West Entertainment – This weekend, SAMANTKA released the music video for her latest single, “Redemption.” Directed by the esteemed director Jack Nine, the soulful ballad takes magical flight with soaring visuals and the elegance that characterizes SAMANTKA. This new melodic affair was shot at the Little River Studios in Miami, and upholds a tradition of unforgettable music videos from the visionary performer, upping the ante yet again.

“Redemption” was produced and written by “The Pushers” Antonio Olivera, Daniel Perez, Rafael Valencia, Keith Cooper, and Khristopher Hugh Rickards

SAMANTKA’s influence on social media is on the rise, boasting nearly 36,000 followers on Instagram alone. Being a digital native, she has adeptly utilized her platform to catapult her star power and will be launching various singles throughout the Summer across all streaming platforms.

