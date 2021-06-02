QPS Awarded Five 2021 CRO Leadership Awards

NEWARK, Del., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — QPS, a GLP/GCP-compliant and CLIA-certified contract research organization (CRO) delivering discovery, preclinical, and clinical drug development services since 1995, was honored with five 2021 CRO Leadership Awards, presented by Clinical Leader and Life Science Leader.

Recognized by its customers for exceeding their expectations, QPS received awards in five core categories: Capabilities (Small Pharma), Compatibility (Overall & Small Pharma), Expertise (Overall & Small Pharma), Reliability (Overall & Small Pharma), and Quality (Small Pharma).

In 2020, QPS received two CRO Leadership Awards, which recognized QPS for excellence in Expertise (Big Pharma) and Reliability (Big Pharma). In 2019, QPS also received two CRO Leadership Awards, which recognized QPS for excellence in Reliability (Big Pharma) and Quality (Big Pharma).

To determine the recipients of these annual awards, Life Science Leader and Clinical Leader collaborate with Industry Standard Research (ISR) to assess 60 CROs on over 20 performance metrics. Recruited from pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies of various sizes, the survey participants only evaluated those companies with which they had worked on an outsourced project within the past 18 months. “Industry Standard Research (ISR) stringent screening processes [ensure] that only highly qualified industry decision-makers participate in our CRO benchmarking market research. This is paramount as we ask the research participants to provide experiential, not perceptual, feedback on their involvement with contract suppliers over the past 18 months,” says Kevin Olson, CEO of ISR.

“Selecting the right CRO can make or break your project, says Ed Miseta, chief editor of Clinical Leader. These award winners have proven themselves to be the top service providers in each category. I congratulate all of them [for the work ethic] they exhibit in consistently meeting the needs of their drug development clients.”

“QPS is honored to receive this recognition in five of the six categories – Capabilities, Compatibility, Expertise, Reliability, and Quality,” said Benjamin Chien, CEO of QPS. “This award reflects our reputation, experience, and track-record of completing trials on schedule, delivering the expected outcomes with data to support moving the study into the next phase of research. In addition, our partners know they can rely on the expertise of the scientists in our GLP/GCP-compliant and CLIA-certified bioanalysis laboratories to provide reliable, top-of-the-line data. We are delighted that our team members are being recognized for their hard work” said Chien.

ABOUT QPS HOLDINGS, LLC

QPS is a GLP/GCP-compliant contract research organization (CRO) delivering the highest grade of discovery, preclinical, and clinical drug development services. QPS offers expanded pharmaceutical contract R&D services with special expertise in neuropharmacology, DMPK, toxicology, bioanalysis, translational medicine, and clinical development. An award-winning leader focused on bioanalytics and clinical trials, QPS is known for proven quality standards, technical expertise, a flexible approach to research, client satisfaction, and turnkey laboratories and facilities. Through continual enhancements in capacities and resources, QPS stands tall in its commitment to delivering superior quality, skilled performance, and trusted service to its valued customers. For more information, www.qps.comor email infopr@qps.com.

