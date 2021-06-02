­­­­­­Proprietary Ahiflower Achieves Plant Variety Protection in Europe and the United States

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Natures Crops International, manufacturer of specialty oils for dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, food and personal care products, announces that three varieties of Ahiflower® (Buglossoides arvensis) have been registered and protected under the European and US Plant Variety Protection (PVP) programs. A total of five varieties have now been successfully registered and protected across the UK, EU and US, granting intellectual property protection and exclusive rights. To achieve PVP, new plant varieties are verified to establish that they are new, novel, distinct, uniform and stable.

“The agricultural innovation demonstrated in securing PVP certification has continued to advance, and what was previously viewed as a common weed is now a high-value specialty oilseed crop grown on thousands of acres by UK farmers,” said Simon Meakin, VP of Agronomy and GM for UK operations of Natures Crops International, Ltd. “Ahiflower has gained significant attention as a scientifically-validated alternative to fish oil that is sustainably and regeneratively produced. Due to the value this tiny plant offers, we have a responsibility to protect it.”

Ahiflower seeds contain the richest omega-3-6-9 oil found in nature, from a non-GMO plant. Ahiflower contains a uniquely complete omega profile, including ALA and a balanced combination of SDA and GLA content. Ahiflower oil has also been shown to convert readily to omega-3 EPA and DHA.

“Brexit has placed challenges on UK agriculture and farmers, and building a successful business around high value, low input crops like Ahiflower expands opportunities for growers and is good for the environment,” said Andrew Hebard, founder, president and CEO of Natures Crops International. “Ahiflower is expected to become an increasingly important oilseed crop in the future, exclusively grown in the UK, using regenerative agricultural practices.”

For more information, visit: www.ahiflower.com.

About Natures Crops InternationalA manufacturer of specialty oils for dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, food, and personal care products, Natures Crops produces oils from the highest quality crops, produced by growers who follow strict regenerative management protocols for sustainability, biodiversity, traceability, and identity preservation. Natures Crops ensures the crops produced are grown, processed, packaged, and delivered in a safe, sustainable, traceable, and cost-competitive manner. The company has operations in Prince Edward Island, Canada and the United Kingdom, with headquarters in North Carolina. For more information, please write to info@naturescrops.com.