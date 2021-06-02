Merkle’s Global Executive Summit 2021 Presents Customer Experience Transformation: The Formula for Success

LONDON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Merkle (www.merkleinc.com), a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, announced the featured speakers for its Executive Summit, being held virtually June 15-16, 2021. The annual conference provides organisations the tools to achieve a total customer experience by connecting experiences across marketing, sales, commerce, and service.

The theme for this year’s event is The Formula for Customer Experience Transformation, which is inspired by Merkle’s 2021 Customer Experience Imperatives. Sessions, led by industry experts from Merkle and an array of global Fortune 1000 brands, will address the lasting impacts from the pandemic and how businesses can thrive moving forward by focusing on the delivery of hyper-personalised moments that create consumer experiences and build lasting relationships. Attendees will benefit from a comprehensive collection of thought leadership while virtually networking with senior executives from some of the world’s most recognised brands.

Content will focus on building organisational capabilities and data platforms, maximising return on transformation initiatives, and providing a blueprint for how to develop, manage, and deliver on a customer-centric approach. Speakers for the event include:

“This year, the Executive Summit will focus on content that is relevant across the entire C-suite, providing insights for how entire organisations can adapt to prioritise customer experience, beginning with achieving both data and digital transformation,” said Erin Hutchinson, global chief marketing & communications officer at Merkle/CXM. “I am thrilled to be hosting this year’s event, which is coming at a critical time for business leaders. The Summit will bring together top brands from around the world, and will provide case studies, key takeaways, and recommendations for how businesses can best navigate their customer experience transformation in a post-pandemic world, which is crucial to long-term success across all industries.”

