24.8 C
Comune di Monopoli
lunedì 7 Giugno 2021
type here...
ImmediapressNotizie

LIVALL EVO21: The iF GOLD Award Winner Prevailing on Indiegogo Now

di adnkronos
0

Da leggere

adnkronos

  

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The LIVALL’s EVO21 Smart Helmet Campaign was overwhelmed by the popularity since its official launch on  Indiegogo — the campaign is now climbing over $300k with 2100+ backers. By virtue of much support and sharings of backers, the LIVALL EVO21 was listed on the IGG Top Slot Newsletter, Team Favorites, and the Popular Projects board. Moreover, it was featured as the Top Banner on Indiegogo for 4 days owing to its popularity among backers and riders. 

Crowned with the iF GOLD Award 2021, LIVALL EVO21 Smart Helmet is a revolutionary smart helmet that will redefine users’ road safety. The LIVALL EVO21 comes with an unrivaled 360° coverage lighting system and LIVALL’s patented fall detection with SOS alert to provide riders with the most comprehensive protection. 

“The design of this road bike helmet is a successful blend of highly functional and aesthetic demands. The wind-flow-optimized form combines performance with a great focus on safety. The extended rear light optimizes visibility and communication among traffic participants by integrating functions like brake and directional lights as well as an SOS system.”– iF Gold Statement 

Only 75 most outstanding designs and achievements can look forward to being honored by the iF Gold Award from a total of 10,000 entries submitted from 52 countries — the odds of winning a iF GOLD Award is lower than 1%. With an extraordinary design and enhanced functions, the EVO21 earned a score of 361/500 in the preselection stage, and won the iF GOLD Award in one go with a high score of 350/500, well above the winning score of 269.             

Founded by a group of cycling enthusiasts, LIVALL is dedicated to providing cyclists with the most comprehensive protection by combining helmets with innovative technologies. Traditional helmets only protect you in case of a crash. But today’s cyclist deserves a smarter helmet. With active protection that helps prevent crashes before they happen. 

Per Bryan Zheng, the founder of LIVALL — The team will give away the LIVALL Anti-UV Magic Scarf to every backer of the LIVALL EVO21 campaign to thank the backers’ love and support. 

The LIVALL EVO21 Smart Helmet made its world debut with offering early bird deals starting from $89 on Indiegogo. Take a look at the campaign on Indiegogo: 

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/livall-evo21-smart-helmet-360-active-protection?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=LIVALL&utm_campaign=EVO21
 

  

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1526229/The_iF_Golden_Award_Winner_LIVALL_EVO21_Smart_Helmet.jpg
 

  

  

 

Articolo precedenteEY Announces Glenn Gonzales and Vishal Hiremath of Jet It as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Southeast Award Finalists
Articolo successivoDiscoteche, Costa: “Aperte a luglio con Green pass e capienza ridotta”

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Ultime news

EventiBruno Bellini -

Emozioni a non finire per la presentazione del libro di Giuliano Sangiorgi al Teatro Apollo di Lecce

Giuliano Sangiorgi ha presentato il suo ultimo libro, Il tempo di un lento, nella sua Lecce.Location dell'evento il...

Potrebbe interessarti

Categorie

Stay connected

Ricevi ogni mese novità e consigli

© Lifestyleblog.it - Testata online iscritta al Tribunale di Bari al n. 23/2011 - Direttore Responsabile: Bruno Bellini