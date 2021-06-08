GWM’s Globalization Strategy is accelerated on 2nd Anniversary of Tula Factory in Russia

BAODING, China, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — June 5 witnessed the second anniversary of the operation of GWM’s Tula factory in Russia. Since the first batch of HAVAL F7, HAVAL F7x, HAVAL H9 and other models got mass-produced, HAVAL-branded automobiles have ranked high in sales volume for many years, and HAVAL JOLION recently approved for marketing has also attracted many users’ attention. All of these prove that the Tula factory has become GWM’s model in the international market.

The Tula factory is the first overseas vehicle manufacturing plant of a Chinese automobile enterprise, covering four major production processes: stamping, welding, painting and final assembly. At the early stage of construction, for the purpose of accelerating localization, GWM specially built a special railroad to connect the factory to Russia’s road network and introduced international manufacturing processes and quality management and environmental protection measures to boost the creation of a local automobile manufacturing industry cluster. Currently, the factory boasts an annual production capacity of 150,000 units and ensures smart, safe and efficient production. The parts of stamping equipment are transported using linear seven-axis robots produced by ABB in Sweden, and continuous mode presses by FAGOR in Spain. The welding workshop is equipped with ABB’s robots and EMS’s automatic distribution system, with the automation rate of the main welding line reaching 100%. The inspection line of the final assembly workshop conducts vehicle testing with the comprehensive test benches of Dürr in Germany. They fully manifest the new height of China’s automobile manufacturing. Moreover, to build a global supply chain, GWM has established an engine factory in the Tula factory and plans to provide and install engines for this factory on more than 90% of HAVAL automobiles by 2022.

Based on superior geographical location, the Tula factory can reach out to neighboring countries in Central Asia, Eastern Europe and Northern Europe, which is significant for GWM’s globalization strategy and will be an important node to connect the Asian and European markets. In addition, GWM’s Rayong factory in Thailand has recently announced a plan to launch 9 new vehicles in the next 3 years, including the two hot-selling models HAVAL H6 and ORA Good Cat, and is committed to promote Thailand as a new generation of automobile manufacturing center in the ASEAN region, and provide GWM with a strong guarantee to enter the world’s major automobile market.

The completion and operation of the three overseas vehicle plants have laid a solid foundation for GWM to further expand its global business. In the future, while accelerating its globalization, GWM will make more efforts to build a new image of “Created in China” on behalf of Chinese automobile brands.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1528251/1.jpg