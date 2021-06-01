19 C
Comune di Monopoli
martedì 1 Giugno 2021
type here...
ImmediapressNotizie

Eucure Biopharma to Present Findings From Anti-CD40 and Anti-CTLA-4 mAb Clinical Trials at the 2021 ASCO Meeting

di adnkronos
0

Da leggere

adnkronos

BEIJING and BOSTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Eucure Biopharma will present findings from two Phase I clinical trials at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, held from June 4th to 8th.  

The first trial (poster #2580; NCT04481009) is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary anti-tumor efficacy of YH003 (an anti-CD40 monoclonal antibody (mAb)) combined with Toripalimab (Tuoyi®; an anti-PD-1 mAb) in subjects with advanced solid tumors. As of December 31, 2020, there were no dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) events or severe adverse events (AE) observed in 9 subjects/3 dose levels (ranging from 0.03 to 0.3 mg/kg). Of the 5 subjects that completed at least one tumor assessment, one subject with ocular melanoma who failed prior Opdivo and Opdivo/Yervoy combination therapy achieved partial remission (PR), and two patients maintained stable disease (SD).  

The second trial (poster #2577; NCT04357756) is a Phase I clinical study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary anti-tumor efficacy of an anti-CTLA-4 antibody, YH001, combined with Toripalimab in subjects with advanced solid tumors. As of December 31, 2020, no DLT or severe AE were observed at 4 dose levels (ranging from 0.05 to 1 mg/kg). Seven of 10 subjects completed at least one tumor assessment, of which 4 subjects maintained SD. As of March 1, 2021, one subject with GEJ cancer that maintained SD in the first tumor assessment achieved PR in the second assessment, with a 60.9% reduction in the target lesion compared to baseline.  

About YH003YH003 is a humanized IgG2 agonistic monoclonal antibody that targets CD40 signaling. Preclinical studies demonstrated that YH003 promotes antigen-presenting cell activation and infiltration of effector T cells into tumors. YH003 demonstrated potent anti-tumor effects in Biocytogen’s humanized CD40 mice, both alone and in combination with anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibodies. YH003 has been approved to enter Phase II trials in Australia for pancreatic cancer and PD1-resistant melanoma. 

About YH001YH001 is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody that blocks the association of cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 (CTLA-4) with CD80/CD86. YH001 can trigger antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) and complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC) to remove CTLA-4 expressing cells, especially regulatory T cells, to enhance T-cell-mediated antitumor immune responses. Preclinical data indicates that YH001 outperforms Ipilimumab (a currently approved CTLA-4 drug) in CTLA-4 binding affinity and inducing ADCC activity.  

About Eucure BiopharmaEucure Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative immunotherapies to meet clinical needs of patients around the world. Relying on a strong clinical development team with extensive experience, the company has established a product pipeline for more than 10 targets. Eucure Biopharma is a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocytogen. For more information, please visit www.eucure.com. 

Media Contact: 

Eucure BiopharmaYuanyuan Liyuanyuan.li@bbctg.com.cn
 

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1358305/Biocytogen_Logo.jpg  

 

Articolo precedenteUganda, spari contro ministro Trasporti: uccisi figlia e autista
Articolo successivoFunivia Mottarone, tv tedesca: “Forchettone usato già nel 2014”

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Ultime news

Notizieadnkronos -

Covid, le mail segrete di Fauci: “Continue richieste di interviste da Italia”

Nei primi giorni della pandemia di coronavirus, Anthony Fauci era una delle persone più ricercate del Pianeta. In particolare,...

Potrebbe interessarti

Categorie

Stay connected

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© Lifestyleblog.it - Testata online iscritta al Tribunale di Bari al n. 23/2011 - Direttore Responsabile: Bruno Bellini