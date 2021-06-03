25.9 C
Celigo Appoints Shane Kent Chief Revenue Officer

Veteran sales leader joins experienced executive team to drive company through next phase of growth 

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Celigo, the leading Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) provider for business and technical users, today announced Shane Kent has joined the company as its first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Following another quarter of record growth due to new customer acquisition, as well as rapid expansion within existing customer deployments, Celigo will consolidate all of its global sales efforts under Kent’s leadership. 

“Shane is the generational sales leader Celigo needs in this time of unprecedented growth,” said Jan Arendtsz, founder and CEO, Celigo. “He spent over 20 years building high-performance sales teams at companies recognized for excellence in integration API management, such as Talend and OpenLegacy. Shane will play a pivotal role in Celigo’s mission to become the leading automation platform for Digital Enterprises.” 

“With my background in the iPaaS industry, I instantly recognized Celigo as a disrupting force that solves major industry problems in innovative ways,” said Shane Kent, Chief Revenue Officer, Celigo. “I was impressed by Celigo’s market momentum, technology, executive team and overwhelming investor support. My philosophy is to ‘go big or go home’ and I think Celigo is the next big thing to disrupt the entire space.” 

Additional Resources 

About Celigo 

Celigo is the next-generation Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) built for both IT professionals and business users that easily connects and automates processes across thousands of applications. Named a G2 Best Software for 2021, Celigo allows users to quickly build, manage and handoff complex integrations at scale, requiring fewer IT resources and lowering the total cost of ownership. For more information and to start integrating for free, visit www.celigo.com. Follow us at LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. 

