Tuscany Elba Island To Celebrate Napoleon

Events and experiences to celebrate Napoleon’s bicentenary, including an exhibition of the Uffizi Museum, waiting for tourists in Summer and Autumn 2021

PORTOFERRAIO, Italy, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Elba island (Tuscany – Italy) is ready to welcome tourists during Summer and Autumn 2021 celebrating the Napoleon Bonaparte bicentenary with events, visits, concerts, tastings, and itineraries all over the island.

The famous Uffizzi Museum of Florence will “move” to Portoferraio from June 30th until October 10th to celebrate Napoleon and share with visitors a selection of paintings related to the bicentenary. In 2021 on Elba Island, tourists will be able to walk or ride a bike in the Capanne mountain in the morning, swim in the Mediterranean Sea in the afternoon and stand astonished in front of paintings and sculptures in the evening. All in one day!

Tourists can also explore Napoleone’s places like Palazzina dei Mulini, Villa San Martino and Fort St. James in Porto Azzurro. Another iconic Napoleon place is Spiaggia delle Viste, the beach from which Napoleon fled in 1815, and the Paolina rock where the Emperor’s sister loved to bathe.

To mark the bicentenary of Napoleon’s death the Island has created “The Napoleonic Passport”, a Napoleonic Identity card designed for travelers that are eager to have a more in-depth experience by following the footsteps of the emperor on the island. At the end of the road, those who will visit all the planned stages will receive a special gift!

Music, meetings, commemorations in the name of Bonaparte

During the entire Summer and Autumn 2021, the Tuscany island will host events and concerts such as the Festival Elba Isola Musicale d’Europa (August 26th – September 12th), Napoleon’s week in Procchio (August 22nd – 29th) with a historical procession, the reconstruction of a 19th-century French military camp, a gala dinner in 19th-century costumes and menus, and Capoliveri’s traditional Grape Festival (1 October), which this year is dedicated entirely to the Emperor.

Walking and riding like a Napoleon

Elba Island offers a wide choice of hiking and cycling Napoleonic paths that are linked to the emperor’s life on the island, surrounded by Elba’s extraordinary naturalistic variety, making it the perfect destination for all bike lovers and hikers. All the routes can be explored on https://elbasmartexploring.com/, dive into the island at 360° by accessing the places ahead of time.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1519422/Visit_Elba_Napoleon_Bicentenary.jpg

