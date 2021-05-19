Roche launches mySugr Pump Control within the mySugr app to simplify insulin pump therapy via smartphone

● mySugr now allows control of the Accu-Chek Insight insulin pump directly via smartphone, starting in Austria, bringing more discretion and simplicity to the life of people with diabetes.

● With the mySugr Pump Control, people with diabetes can deliver standard bolus and view pump status in the same place where they keep their diabetes data.

● People with diabetes are given the possibility to share insulin pump data with their healthcare professionals for a more integrated and personalised approach to diabetes care.

BASEL, Switzerland, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Roche today announced the launch of the mySugr Pump Control, a new module within the mySugr app. The mySugr Pump Control is designed to enable people with diabetes to control an insulin pump directly via a smartphone: import its data, view its status, and remotely deliver a standard bolus. The mySugr Pump Control is an important building block within Roche’s strategy of integrated Personalised Diabetes Management (iPDM) bringing true relief to people with diabetes by supporting their self-management of insulin pump therapy.

“When talking to people with diabetes, you realise that there is a real wish to carry as few therapy devices as possible, and that those devices should be as unobtrusive as possible,” said Adham Kassab, International Business Leader at mySugr. “Controlling an insulin pump and viewing its status via smartphone allows people with diabetes to use a device which is usually close at hand. Using the mySugr Pump Control provides people with diabetes more discretion and simplicity with their everyday insulin pump therapy.”

The mySugr app brings together insulin pump data with other diabetes-relevant data (e.g. blood glucose data from connected meters) in one place, which helps people with diabetes to make better informed therapy decisions. Users of the mySugr Pump Control are also able to get support from the mySugr Bolus Calculator, which calculates the needed amount of insulin for meal and correction boluses. It considers current blood glucose level, estimated carbohydrate amount and previous insulin injections (active insulin) based on data from the mySugr Pump Control.

“A challenge when it comes to diabetes care is ensuring that the care team has access to diabetes-relevant data of their patient. This is exactly where our strategy of integrated Personalised Diabetes Management, in short iPDM, sets in,” stated Marcel Gmuender, Global Head of Roche Diabetes Care. “People with diabetes can either seamlessly share reports about their insulin pump therapy from the mySugr app with their doctors, or, in the near-future, pump data can also be directly transferred from the mySugr app into the RocheDiabetes Care Platform, the healthcare professional-facing key component of Roche’s open ecosystem. We at Roche and mySugr aim to enable people with diabetes to discuss their therapy with their doctor more easily. At the same time, healthcare professionals are supported to adjust therapy based on their patients’ needs.”

The first pump to be controlled with the mySugr app is the Accu-Chek Insight insulin pump, which features pre-filled cartridges of insulin and a very low basal rate to suit individual needs. The mySugr Pump Control is now available in Austria and can be used on first selected Android smartphones as part of the mySugr app, which can be downloaded from the app stores. The launch in further European countries, such as the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Italy and the UK will follow soon.

About Roche Diabetes Care

Roche Diabetes Care has been pioneering innovative diabetes technologies and services for more than 40 years. More than 5,500 employees in over 100 markets worldwide work every day to support people with diabetes and those at risk to achieve more time in their target ranges and experience true relief from the daily therapy routines.

Being a global leader in integrated Personalised Diabetes Management (iPDM), Roche Diabetes Care collaborates with thought leaders around the globe, including people with diabetes, caregivers, healthcare providers and payers. Roche Diabetes Care aims to transform and advance care provision and foster sustainable care structures. Under the brands RocheDiabetes, Accu-Chek and mySugr, comprising glucose monitoring, insulin delivery systems and digital solutions, Roche Diabetes Care unites with its partners to create patient-centred value. By building and collaborating in an open ecosystem, connecting devices and digital solutions as well as contextualising relevant data points, Roche Diabetes Care enables deeper insights and a better understanding of the disease, leading to personalised and effective therapy adjustments. For better outcomes and true relief.

Since 2017, mySugr, one of the most popular diabetes management apps, is part of Roche Diabetes Care.

About mySugr

Founded in 2012 in Vienna, Austria, mySugr is a digital health company that aims to simplify life with diabetes. mySugr gives people with diabetes the tools, know-how, and confidence to manage their diabetes therapy and health outcomes, making it quick and easy to collect relevant therapy data in one place through a growing number of connected devices, integrations, and manual entry. Available in 79 countries and 24 languages, mySugr has more than three million registered users and an average 4.6 star rating in the App and Google Play Store. The mySugr Logbook as well as the mySugr Bolus Calculator are both medical devices in the EU.

