Yousician, The World’s Leading Platform for Learning and Playing Music, Announces Closing of $28 Million Series B Round

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Yousician, the world’s leading interactive music platform, announces the closing of a $28 million Series B round of funding for its platforms – Yousician and GuitarTuna – bringing its total raised to 35 million.

Yousician is reimagining music education. Using interactive learning techniques, Yousician empowers anyone to learn and play the guitar, piano, ukulele, bass and singing. GuitarTuna, also part of the Yousician family, is the #1 instrument tuner in the world. The Yousician and GuitarTuna platforms are used by 20 million people around the world each month and reached a total revenue of $50 million in 2020.

Silicon Valley venture firm, True Ventures, is the company’s lead investor. New investors in this round include Amazon’s Alexa Fund and MPL Ventures LLP. Angel investors include Mark Pincus, founder of Zynga; Jason Calacanis, founder of LAUNCH Fund; David Helgason, founder of Unity Technologies; Rolf Schrömgens, co-founder of Trivago; Moaffak Ahmed, founder of Cooler Future, Bryan Meehan, executive chairman of Blue Bottle Coffee Company, and Anne Badan, CEO and Co-Founder of The Shortcut.

“Yousician has been the leading platform for music instruction for nearly a decade, and people – now more than ever – are turning to the pursuit of creativity and music with renewed vigor,” said Jon Callaghan, co-founder of True Ventures. “We’re proud to stand behind a company and team that brings the joy and excitement of playing an instrument into more homes and families.”

Yousician’s gamified approach to music education uses innovative audio recognition technology that differentiates the platform from its competitors. The audio feature listens to the user play and provides real-time feedback. This creates an educational and structural learning path for users at any experience level. The platform also provides lesson plans created by in-house music teachers. The experience is that of an on-demand music school with world-class instructors at the helm to guide interactive learning.

With the new funding, Yousician will further develop its product offering to refresh its user journey, make key new hires, and invest in both brand marketing and artist partnerships. These new funds will also fuel new partnerships with world class musicians, who are invited into the fold to show the world’s budding artists how to play like a pro, bringing artists even closer to their 20 million users.

“This is a very exciting time for Yousician and aspiring musicians everywhere,” said Chris Thür, co-founder and CEO of Yousician. “With this new funding round, and investors that really understand what we are doing and why, we are poised to bring learning and playing music to more people, in more places, than ever before.”

