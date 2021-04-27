SpyHunter 5 Earns AppEsteem’s “Deceptor Fighter” Certification & Blocks 100% of “Deceptor” Apps

DUBLIN, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — EnigmaSoft Limited is proud to announce that AppEsteem has awarded SpyHunter 5 its “Deceptor Fighter” Certification. This Certification is awarded to anti-malware software that passes AppEsteem’s rigorous UwS (Unwanted Software) Handling Certification testing. The test measures how accurately and efficiently a security product identifies applications that AppEsteem has categorized as “deceptors” or certified as “clean.” The results of the UwS Handling Certification Test are available at https://customer.appesteem.com/home/deceptorfighters.

AppEsteem is a software review organization with a mission to review and test software programs to provide users with technical information on their safety and reliability. SpyHunter has notably earned the respected AppEsteem App Certification, placing it among other highly esteemed programs whose developers are known to employ consumer-protection design criteria. With this certification, AppEsteem certified SpyHunter as a “clean” application that has satisfied over 100+ Application Certification Requirements (ACRs) and an application that demonstrated a proven commitment to protecting its users.

AppEsteem develops and maintains strict Application Certification Requirements (ACRs) to help determine if software developers are utilizing consumer-friendly, acceptable behaviors. AppEsteem’s “Deceptor feed” is regularly updated and helps anti-malware software developers to identify potentially unwanted applications (PUAs) and unwanted software (UwS). AppEsteem’s “Certified feed” contains a list of applications that it has categorized as “clean.” The UwS Handling Certification Test determines how well antivirus programs comply with AppEsteem’s demanding ACR criteria, allowing AppEsteem to provide consumers with essential information on which anti-malware solutions can efficiently protect against aggressive PUAs and UwS apps. SpyHunter 5 was found to block “Deceptors” and allow Certified applications with 100% accuracy, a significant achievement.

About EnigmaSoft Limited

EnigmaSoft Limited is a privately held Irish company with offices and global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. EnigmaSoft is best known for developing and distributing SpyHunter 5 and SpyHunter for Mac, advanced anti-malware apps. SpyHunter detects and removes malware, enhances Internet privacy, and eliminates security threats – addressing issues such as malware, ransomware, trojans, rogue anti-spyware, and other malicious security threats affecting millions of PC and Mac® computer users on the web. SpyHunter 5 has scored top grades in comparative testing by independent third-party testing labs such as AV-TEST. SpyHunter 5 has also been certified by AppEsteem, Checkmark Certified and TRUSTe.

