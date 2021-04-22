GLOBAL FASHION RETAILER SHEIN ANNOUNCES 2nd ANNUAL STREAMING EVENT FEATURING HEADLINING PERFORMANCE BY NICK JONAS

The one-day music festival will celebrate SHEIN’s philanthropic Light-a-Wish campaign, where it pledged to donate $300,000 to three charitable causes chosen by the SHEIN community.

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Global fashion retailer SHEIN will be hosting its 2nd annual virtual music festival, “SHEIN Together Fest” on May 2, 2021, to be streamed via SHEIN’s free app. The online event aims to bring people together in celebration of love, music, and fashion. SHEIN will also donate $300,000 to three charities chosen by its community during its Light-a-Wish campaign. This will be the first among many other large philanthropic initiatives from the brand in 2021.

In 2020, SHEIN Together virtual event featured a star-studded lineup including performances, celebrity segments, and special influencer appearances by Katy Perry, Lil Nas X, Rita Ora, Doja Cat, Yara Shahidi, Storm Reid, Madelaine Petsch, Vanessa Morgan, Kimberly Loaiza, Sofia Wylie, and Tyler Cameron. The event raised funds for the COVID19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO powered by The United Nations. Over 1.8 million viewers tuned into the event globally.

This year, the unique live stream music showcase begins Sunday, May 2ndat2:00 PM PSTand will be hosted by Erin Lim Rhodes, and packed with exclusive performances by:

NICK JONAS

STEVE AOKI

MAREN MORRIS

TINASHE

LUNAY

The Light-A-Wish campaign launched in late December 2020, called upon the SHEIN community to elect three causes that meant most to them. Over the course of the campaign over 10 million people visited the Light-a-Wish page and 2 million made a wish for their top cause. The SHEIN community chose, racial justice, at-risk children, and climate and as a result, SHEIN will donate $100,000 to each partner including NAACP (LDF), Together We Rise, and Ecologi. SHEIN will announce the next phase of its philanthropic program this May.

“Last year SHEIN Together helped unite 1.8 million SHEIN fans to raise awareness and funds for Covid relief. The overwhelming response that SHEIN Together received last year has inspired us to continue our philanthropic efforts and give back to our community. This year, we are thrilled to have such a diverse lineup of talent to help us celebrate the Light-A-Wish campaign.” Molly Miao, Chief Marketing Officer

Download the app on iPhone or Android at the Apple App Store or visit www.shein.com for more info.

About SHEIN:Founded in 2008, SHEIN is a fast-fashion e-retailer with a global network that spans 220 countries and regions. Here at SHEIN, we place a premium not on our apparel, but on choice. That’s why we drop 500 new fashion items daily, spoiling our customers with a dizzying selection of on-trend womenswear that they can mix and match to their heart’s delight. We do this because we believe that the clothes we wear reflect our personalities and we want to empower today’s women to explore and express their individuality. With the abundance of choice we provide, our customers can intricately craft that perfect look that reflects their individuality. Simply put, we help you do you. To learn more about SHEIN, follow us at shein.com, instagram.com/shein, and youtube.com/shein.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1492811/SheinFestival_IG_story_300dpi_1.jpg



Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1492810/SHEIN_LOGO_Logo.jpg

