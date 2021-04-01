Realty ONE Group Marks Impressive First Quarter

The UNBrokerage Continues to Break Sales Records, Being Named an Entrepreneur Fastest Growing Franchise, While Focusing on Opening Doors Internationally

LAS VEGAS, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Realty ONE Group, a modern lifestyle brand, has been named again ONE of real estate’s fastest-growing franchisors as evident by its first quarter 2021 initiatives, sales and recruiting numbers. The UNBrokerage, as it’s known in real estate, is crushing its franchise sales goals, selling a record 86 franchises in 2020, despite the pandemic, and 25 offices already in the first three months of this year.

“We’re ONE of the most ambitious companies in the industry and we’re celebrating 16 years of sharing our COOLTURE, brand and unique business model with more and more people every day,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. “We build on each quarter of record growth by setting new goals and launching new programs and platforms to WOW our real estate professionals and franchise owners. It’s all about them and their success.”

The UNBrokerage also welcomed nearly 1,000 new real estate professionals to its more than 300 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada. As a sign of its tremendous appeal and growth, the company was named a Top 50 Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review and was once again named the No. 1 Fastest Growing 100%-Commission company on Entrepreneur’s Fastest Growing Worldwide Franchiselist of 2021.

Realty ONE Group is also known for its charitable efforts through ONE Cares. With its pledge to plant ONE tree for every transaction through the ONE Tree ONE World program, the company has already planted nearly 27,000 trees this year as it prepares to celebrate its 16th anniversary on May 1, ONE Day, a day of corporate-wide giving back.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE GroupFounded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 15,000 real estate professionals in over 300+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500’s list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

