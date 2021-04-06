Lighter, powerful, more intelligent: The next generation of Jimmy Vacuum Cleaner is here!

SHENZHEN, China, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Jimmy’s newly released H series vacuum cleaners will be exclusively launching this April on geekbuying.com. Jimmy has scheduled 3 new models under the H series comprising of H8, H8 Pro and the H9 Pro. The H series signifies its patented horizontal cyclone design, this allows reduced suction loss with small air resistance with big air flow. After rigorous testing with different form factors, the upper handle design tends to be more comfortable during use than a side-handling design.

Highly Intuitive

The Jimmy H series is equipped with smart interactive system to manage your cleaning work intelligently. Jimmy floorhead load sensing technology can recognize different floor types and adjust machine working power for more smart and efficient cleaning. This series continues the consistent design innovation, the battery is still detachable coupled with a user-friendly battery charging design. Jimmy H8 Pro comes with a supporting base, while Jimmy H9 Pro has a standard charging bracket, which is convenient for storage.

Finely Designed

Jimmy H8 Pro is built with a 1.49kg lightweight main machine, as the flagship model of 2021, it comes with a standard 160AW suction, 3000mAh battery with a 70 minutes of battery life (which can be extended to 140 minutes with an extra detachable battery). 4 levels energy-saving control, increased auto-mode configuration, can switch freely between floor and carpet, automatic suction control.

Immensely Powerful

H9 Pro is their latest and the greatest model of the bunch that is one of the most powerful vacuum cleaners in the market currently. In addition to all the basic configuration of H8 Pro, it has added an additional 8x3000mAh set of batteries extending the battery life by up to 80 minutes. Flexible metal tube is more suitable for cleaning the bottom and rear ends of your furniture which can be cumbersome. The 200AW suction, like the 2020 flagship of JV85 Pro, puts Jimmy H9 Pro in the top tier of premium vacuum cleaners.

Jimmy’s Expertise

Jimmy specializes in research, development and production of cordless vacuum cleaners with over 25+ years of experience in the vacuum cleaner industry. It is one of the very few in the industry to implement fully automated and operational facility in manufacturing vacuum cleaners among other consumer goods.

