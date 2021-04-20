Huawei Enterprise BG Announces Partner System Transformation to Build New Digital Ecosystem

SHENZHEN, China, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei’s Enterprise Business Group (BG) released its strategic plan for partner business in 2021. According to the plan, Huawei will continue to develop, nurture, motivate, and support partners through better investment and incentives to build an open, collaborative, mutually beneficial ecosystem.

In 2020, the sales revenue of the Huawei Enterprise Business reached CNY100.3 billion, a year-on-year increase of 23.0%, which would haven’t been possible without our partners’ valuable support. By the end of 2020, Huawei had over 30,000 partners. Among them, there were over 22,000 sales partners, 1,600 solution partners, 5,400 service and operation partners, 1,600 talent alliances, as well as 100 investment and financing partners. Moreover, over 19,000 partners have joined the HUAWEI CLOUD partner program. HUAWEI CLOUD has over 4,000 in-service applications on the Marketplace and has attracted 1.6 million developers, forming a thriving ecosystem.

Ma Yue, Executive Vice President of the Enterprise BG, said that enterprises must work together to embrace the era of digital transformation, of which Huawei will become a leading partner. Huawei will focus on the following priorities to build a new ecosystem in the digital future:

Huawei adheres to the “Platform + Ecosystem” strategy and strives to build a healthy ecosystem to meet customer requirements, and will continue to be fair and transparent in its partnerships as it seeks to create new value together and benefits for all.

For more information, visit https://e.huawei.com/en/news/ebg/2021/build-new-digital-ecosystem

