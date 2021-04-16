First servers for data centers certified for sustainability

Like other IT products, data center products come with social and environmental challenges. With Hewlett Packard Enterprise taking the lead, the first servers are now certified according to the rigorous sustainability criteria in TCO Certified.

STOCKHOLM, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — TCO Certified is the global leading sustainability certification for IT products. With environmental and social criteria, TCO Certified covers the full lifecycle of the product, including supply chain responsibility, hazardous substances, and circular criteria promoting. This life-cycle approach results in more circular products available for buyers.

Organizations increasingly demand IT products that are more sustainable. The challenge for most purchasers is to verify that sustainability claims made by the IT brands for their products actually are correct. With TCO Certified, independent verification is not optional, it is always included. Compliance with all criteria is independently verified throughout the life of the certificate ensuring that consumers and professional purchasers are given accurate, comparable information.

“Annually more than 20,000 hours are spent verifying products as well as the factories where they’re made according to the criteria in TCO Certified. We know that a mere self-declaration is not enough to drive change — product testing at independent test laboratories and factory inspections by independent auditors are critical,” says Sören Enholm, CEO of TCO Development, the organization behind TCO Certified.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the first brand whose servers meet the tough criteria in TCO Certified for data center products.

“We expect more brands to follow. The interest in our data center product categories is high, both from the industry looking to apply for TCO Certified for their products, and from the purchasing community asking for products with independently verified sustainability claims,” continues Sören Enholm.

“In our Product Finder, you can search for certified products and have access to data backing the sustainability of those products. Our new Product Watcher functions also make it easy for buyers to track sustainability measures and product categories of interest,” says Sören Enholm.

Toward sustainable IT products

With over 25 years of experience, TCO Certified is the world-leading sustainability certification for IT products. Our comprehensive criteria are designed to drive social and environmental responsibility throughout the product life cycle. Covering 11 product categories including displays, computers and mobile devices, compliance is independently verified, both pre- and post-certification.

