Anycubic Set to Launch Wash & Cure Plus, an Innovative 3D Printing Resin Washing & Curing Machine

SHENZHEN, China, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Anycubic, a leading 3D printer brand, is preparing for the official launch in April of the Wash & Cure Plus, a larger-sized 3D printing post-processing resin washing and curing machine which will bring exciting innovative features and functions for 3D printer users.

The size of the Wash & Cure Plus is 290 by 270 by 490 millimeters allowing it to support 192 by 120 by 245 millimeters in washing mode and 190 by 245 millimeters in curing mode, which makes it compatible with all LCD 3D printer models on the market that are 8.9 inches or below. This helps to solve the post-processing needs faced by large-size, light curing models. It supports model washing and curing, and its stronger cleaning strength is more productive with less effort. Water washable resin is also supported.

This bigger volume size brings great benefits but the Wash & Cure Plus also has a L-shaped UV light design with an array of 20 LED beads. The L-shaped UV light bar can be bent to ensure 360 degrees of curing at the top and bottom part of models using the reflection of the rotating table. This feature enables every model to be seamlessly cured by the UV light.

“The new series Wash & Plus has been designed to bring users more convenience and added productivity. The new L-shaped UV light bar feature is flexible enough to ensure 360 degrees of curing which enables every 3D model to be seamlessly cured by the UV light, which is a vast improvement compared to the previous series as well as other brands,” said James Ouyang, Vice President of R&D at Anycubic.

The Wash & Cure Plus will start presales on Apr.16-Apr.22 (Apr.15, 7AM PST), during which Anycubic will provide an early bird offer of $169 for the first 1000 machines. The price will be back to $249 after one-week presale.

