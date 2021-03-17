6.2 C
Comune di Monopoli
mercoledì 17 Marzo 2021
Zoomlion’s 2000-ton Crawler Crane Breaks Record as Largest Tonnage Crane Exported from China to Global Markets

CHANGSHA, China, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — On March 5, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (“Zoomlion”) (1157.HK) successfully signed an order with Turkey’s largest local crane equipment leasing company to import the ZCC32000W, a 2000-ton crawler crane, setting a new record for the largest tonnage crane to be manufactured in China. The sign-off of the order marks Zoomlion’s entrance into the international high-end market for super large-tonnage cranes.  

Valued at over 100 million yuan ($US 15.3 million), the products for export include the 2000-ton superstar hoisting product, the ZCC32000W crawler crane, as well as the ZCC9800W which is dubbed “the King of Wind Power”. 

“ZCC9800W has been servicing the client’s wind power station project for over 7 months and due to its high construction efficiency as well as its features of easy operability and transferability, the product has earned high praise from clients,” said Mr. Kayim, European Regional Manager of Zoomlion’s Construction Hoisting Machinery. 

“In general, Zoomlion’s ZCC9800W can hoist one extra set of wind turbines per month compared to other cranes. Meanwhile, we continue to offer high standard, customized services such as transferring and commissioning despite difficulties brought about by the pandemic,” added Mr. Kayim. Based on previous cooperation experience, the client made this additional purchase of Zoomlion’s products.  

In the first quarter of 2021, Zoomlion’s businesses are booming due to the recovery and growth of the international construction machinery industry, and the shipment volume of each business unit hit a record high. On February 18, Zoomlion shipped more than 1.1-billion-yuan ($US 168.45 million) worth of products to domestic and international markets.  

The newly signed order demonstrates the increasing brand influence and competitiveness of Zoomlion’s high-end manufacturing in the world. Zoomlion will further develop in the global construction machinery market through close cooperation with key international clients. In 2021, the company is dedicated to accelerating the technological innovation and upgrading of intelligent, digital, and green manufacturing to achieve continued growth. 

About Zoomlion 

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells more than 600 cutting-edge products from 56 product lines covering ten significant categories. 

 

