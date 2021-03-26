Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese distiller Xifeng Group focuses on building int’l baijiu brand featuring Silk Road culture

BEIJING, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Xifeng Group, a renowned Baijiu maker based in northwest China’sShaanxi Province, held a commendation conference on Tuesday in Xi’an, capital city of Shaanxi, for recognition of the national dealers and suppliers.

Former New Zealand prime minister Jenny Shipley, vice president of NEXT Federation Dr. Jae-Hoon Yoo, and other overseas guests sent video blessings to the company at the conference.

Facing double pressure posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic downturn in 2020, the company achieved a sales revenue of 6.3 billion yuan, with that of self-run products realizing an increase of 100 percent.

In the context of pushing a “dual circulation” development pattern, in which domestic and overseas markets reinforce each other, with the domestic market as the mainstay, Xifeng Group has been eyeing the international market, and expedited international layouts.

The company has signed contracts with many overseas distributors and reached cooperation intentions with many foreign merchants to expand its presence in the international market.

In 2020, Xifeng Group firmly promoted the strategy of “high-end and national development” and implemented the “4 plus 6 plus 16” national market layout, namely four strategic zones, six special zones, and 16 provincial branches and international divisions, noted Zhang Zheng, Party chief and chairman of the company.

Chang’an, the name of Xi’an in ancient times, was the starting point of the ancient Silk Road, and developed amid this atmosphere, Xifeng baijiu is a well-deserved baijiu brand boasting Silk Road culture, said Zhang.

The company will fully take the location advantage of the Belt and Road to build a cultural tourism experience zone that integrates raw grain planting, production and brewing, picking experience, cultural dissemination, and customization of baijiu worthy of collection, and further improve customer experience to construct new marketing for Chinese baijiu, he added.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/320509.html



Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1474627/1.jpg

