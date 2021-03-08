8.4 C
XCMG “Sheroes” Confront the Gender Gap by Sharing Their Inspirational Stories

XUZHOU, China, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — XCMG (000425.SZ) is celebrating International Women’s Day with a week of special events themed “She Defines”. Female heroes from R&D, regional sales offices and the production frontlines shared inspiring stories of their personal growth, highlighting the diversity and resilient spirit of XCMG women. 

“The ‘sheroes’ of XCMG spark in-depth discussions and resonance on topics such as female career development, emotional pursuit, personal ability and value as well as dreams in the new era. At XCMG we emphasize diversity and are committed to building an inclusive culture that treats every employee equally, and we’re honored to have so many talented and aspiring women confronting the gender gap and working in the construction machinery industry,” said Li Ge, Deputy Secretary of XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. 

Song Yu: Women Know Mechanics 

Song Yu, a researcher with XCMG Mining and Tunneling Machinery, led the E-series high-end intelligent excavator and monorail crane R&D projects in 2020. Her team solved several bottleneck problems and applied for over 10 patents. The monorail crane marked a new milestone in XCMG’s mining and tunneling sector. 

“One capable person is not enough. Only by building a great team can we unleash tremendous strength,” said Song. 

Wang Xinyao: Girls Don’t Just Play with Dolls 

Wang Xinyao entered an XCMG coating factory nine years ago and devoted countless days and nights to perfect her skills. Now a technical backbone in machine finishing, Wang has a 100 percent first inspection pass rate and has been exempted from inspection by the factory. 

“Cool girls don’t cry and we get things done. Our cranes are not only easy to use, but also have beautiful designs,” said Wang. 

Amanda Machado: Self-motivation and Challenging Boundaries 

Amanda joined XCMG Brazil in 2011 when she learned about XCMG’s building a factory in her hometown Pouso Alegre. She is the first local employee and has worked her way up from the reception desk to key account manager. In 2018, the sales team tendering and bidding business accounted for 60 percent of the total sales income, and she has been named Top 10 employee for seven consecutive years. 

For more information, please visit www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram. 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451261/image.jpg   

 

