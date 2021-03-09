9.6 C
Winhealth Pharma and Merz Collaborate on Hepa-Merz® to benefit patients with liver disease in China

HANG ZHOU, China, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — On Feb. 26th, 2021, Hongkong Winhealth Pharma Group Co., Ltd (hereinafter referred to as “Winhealth Pharma”) signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH (hereinafter referred to as “Merz”). The strategic cooperation between the two parties marks the obtainment of Winhealth Pharma for the exclusive commercial rights of Hepa-Merz® (L-ornithine L-aspartate, an important product under Merz’ product portfolio) in China. 

About L-ornithine L-aspartate and hepatic encephalopathy (HE) 

L-ornithine L-aspartate (LOLA) is a stable salt of two amino acids that stimulates ammonia detoxification by increasing urea synthesis in the liver and muscle, thereby reducing the blood ammonia content in the brain which causes hepatic encephalopathy in cirrhotic patients. 

Hepa-Merz® Infusion concentrate (HMI) from Merz is the only imported LOLA in the Chinese market.  

Hepatic encephalopathy (HE) is a specific neurological symptom of liver cirrhosis and a common cause for hospitalization of patients. Hepatic encephalopathy has an impact on patient’s quality of life and marks the poor prognosis indicator for patients with liver cirrhosis. According to domestic data, the incidence of mild hepatic encephalopathy (MHE) in liver cirrhosis is 38.8-85.0%. L-ornithine L-aspartate (Hepa-Merz®) infusion particularly proved to be effective in preventing the development of hepatic encephalopathy in those cirrhotic patients with acute emergency complications (e.g. variceal bleeding). Hepa-Merz® contributes therefore to the improvement of economic and social burden in cirrhotic patients. 

Stefan Brinkmann, Managing Director of Merz Therapeutics, emphasized: “At Merz Therapeutics, it is our mission to bring better outcomes to more patients. We are very pleased and proud about the new contract between Winhealth Pharma and Merz, as it will allow patients with liver disease in China to receive an effective and beneficial treatment to ease their burden.” 

Mr. Jack Wang, Chairman and CEO of Winhealth Pharma, pointed out: “It is exciting to reach cooperation with Merz again. This is another brand-new milestone since the first cooperation on Contractubex® in 2017, which will accelerate the promotion of the product portfolio layout of hepatobiliary digestive line in the mature pharmaceutical business of Winhealth Pharma. Meanwhile, based on the established strategic partnership, the two parties will further deepen cooperation and integrate the advantages of both sides, so that Hepa-Merz® can better benefit domestic patients with hepatic encephalopathy and meet the needs of more unmet patients.” 

About Merz 

Merz Therapeutics, a business of Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany and is represented in more than 90 countries. Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH is part of the Merz Group, a privately held, family-owned company that has dedicated more than 110 years to developing innovations that serve unmet patient and customer needs. 

About Winhealth Pharma 

Winhealth Pharma is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming at fulfilling severely unmet or underserved medical needs for patients with rare diseases and other critical medical conditions in China and surrounding regions. Since its inception, Winhealth has been committed to sourcing, developing, and commercializing innovative therapies from leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies worldwide.  

 

