15.6 C
Comune di Monopoli
venerdì 12 Marzo 2021
type here...
ImmediapressNotizie

VIVAIA Launches a Free Trial Campaign for Brand New Collections to Invite More Public Participation in Sustainability

adnkronos
di adnkronos
0

Da leggere

MusicaLifestyleblog.it - 0

Musica leggerissima leader in tutte le classifiche radio e streaming

È Musica leggerissima mania! Il brano di Colapesce e Dimartino conquista il numero 1 di tutte le classifiche, in...
Continua a leggere
Hi-TechTechnology - 0

Instagram, arrivano le dirette a 4 partecipanti

Novità in arrivo in casa Instagram, in particolare per tutti i comunicatori e gli influencer che utilizzano la piattaforma...
Continua a leggere
Radio e TvLifestyleblog.it - 0

L’ingrediente perfetto: la nuova edizione su La7

Al via da domenica 14 marzo, alle 10.50 su La7, la nuova stagione de “L'ingrediente perfetto“.Il programma e i conduttoriGiunto alla terza...
Continua a leggere
adnkronos
adnkronos

VIVAIA, a women’s eco-friendly footwear brand, has launched a new round of the ”Brand New Collections Free Trial” campaign worldwide on March 12th, 2021. 

MIAMI, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — As an eco-friendly brand, VIVAIA has committed to creating stylish, comfortable, and sustainable footwear for women. In this event, VIVAIA provides eight collections of its pre-launched Spring Summer 2021 New Arrivals, which are the breakthroughs in VIVAIA’s previous categories and styles.  

“Our SS 2021 New Collection is inspired by women in different professions and lifestyles. We hope that we can offer more shoes of various styles for our customers to choose from, such as the mule Giselle suitable for a seaside holiday, elegant heels Emery and Della both for parties and daily work, and sneaker Evermore supporting hiking activities. Every woman can discover the one that suits their own lifestyle,” said Jeff Evans, the Chief Designer of VIVAIA, “and in the meanwhile, we are eager to hear more feedback and suggestions from them, so that VIVAIA can achieve a better future. And that’s why we launched this Free Trial campaign.” 

Application Link: https://bit.ly/3etr7kM
 

This is not the first time for VIVAIA to invite customers to experience their products. Last year, the brand conducted a similar campaign for their evergreen styles of flats, which got a lot of authentic feedback from 200 testers, and their support has helped to upgrade the products. And this time VIVAIA is recruiting 500 testers from all over the world. 

“My favorite thing of all (and the reason I really wanted them rather than other brands) is that they are sustainable, preventing the plastic bottle from being broken down into microplastics and harming marine life.” said the tester who participated in VIVAIA last free trial campaign.  

The brand applies the unique 3D knit technology: extruding plastic bottles into threads to knit the shoe uppers. So far, VIVAIA has recycled 23,000 plastic bottles from the ocean.  

As a newborn brand, VIVAIA always sticks to its social responsibility of sustainability and focuses on creating a positive impact on both the world and the people. Therefore, they launch this free trial campaign and try to encourage more public to participate in the environment protection. 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1455101/2021311_184930.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1455102/Lark20210311_160303.jpg
 

  

 

Articolo precedenteMindray lancia i nuovi sistemi di infusione BeneFusion e Series, garantendo efficienza per ogni goccia
Articolo successivoSasol issues US dollar senior notes

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Ultime news

Notizieadnkronos - 0

Italia zona rossa, attesa per nuova stretta

C'è attesa per la nuova stretta anti-Covid. Il consiglio dei ministri è stato convocato per le 11.30: all'ordine del...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbe interessarti

Italia zona rossa, attesa per nuova stretta

Notizie adnkronos - 0
C'è attesa per la nuova stretta anti-Covid. Il consiglio dei ministri è stato convocato per le 11.30: all'ordine del giorno un decreto legge su...
Continua a leggere

Traffico, Roma la città più congestionata d’Italia

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Roma è la città più congestionata dal traffico d’Italia e anche di megalopoli come Mexico City, San Paolo, Los Angeles e Istanbul. Ed è...
Continua a leggere

Covid, 334 i medici morti in Italia

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Sono saliti a 334 i medici morti in Italia durante la pandemia di Covid-19. All'indomani del ricordo di Roberto Stella, il primo camice bianco...
Continua a leggere

Covid Italia, Ecdc: “In rosso scuro 6 regioni”

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Sei regioni italiane (Lombardia, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Trentino-Alto Adige, Emilia-Romagna, Marche e Campania) sono in rosso scuro, la fascia di massimo rischio, nella mappa epidemiologica...
Continua a leggere

Categorie

Stay connected

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© Lifestyleblog.it - Testata online iscritta al Tribunale di Bari al n. 23/2011 - Direttore Responsabile: Bruno Bellini