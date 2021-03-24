12.1 C
Comune di Monopoli
mercoledì 24 Marzo 2021
type here...
ImmediapressNotizie

Timex® Unveils New Brand Campaign: WE DON’T STOP™, At A Time When Perserverance Is Needed Most

adnkronos
di adnkronos
0

Da leggere

Food & BeverageLifestyleblog.it - 0

La pasta nel cuore degli italiani: vendite a +11% nell’ultimo mese

Nei momenti più difficili aumenta la voglia di pasta degli italiani. Lo rende noto Unione Italiana Food nel commentare...
Continua a leggere
Radio e TvLifestyleblog.it - 0

La finale di Italia’s Got Talent (24 marzo)

Italia's Got Talent, il grande show per tutta la famiglia prodotto da Fremantle, arriva all'atto conclusivo. La finale va in onda, in diretta...
Continua a leggere
Radio e TvLifestyleblog.it - 0

Edizione 39 del Maurizio Costanzo Show

Grande attesa per il ritorno su Canale5 dell’archetipo dei talk show italiani.Mercoledì 24 marzo, in seconda serata, Maurizio...
Continua a leggere
adnkronos
adnkronos

The company that ‘Takes A Licking and Keeps on Ticking’ Evolves to Reflect a New Outlook 

MIDDLEBURY, Conn., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Timex®, a world leader in watchmaking, unveils its new brand campaign – WE DON’T STOP™. The slogan known around the world, “It takes a licking and keeps on ticking,” is getting a modern update that better expresses the outlook and mindset of the company in the 21st century. With the campaign’s debut, Timex unveils its new creative featuring notable change makers from around the world who display their resilience and are inspiring others through their actions, as well as supporting the #TOGETHERBAND campaign, through action and a charitable donation to further the “We Don’t Stop” mission and provide a platform for everyday heroes.  

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8868751-timex-we-dont-stop-togetherbrand-campaign/
 

With this new campaign, WE DON’T STOP™ conveys a message of hope and resiliency as many around the world continue to persevere in the face of difficult circumstances. The campaign’s hero video, shot pre-COVID, now symbolizes a future where people can be brought together again, to achieve a common mission and celebrate each other’s achievements. This ethos serves as the inspiration for the video, which is overlaid with a special rendition of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” — a perfect encapsulation of what the campaign is all about, and how the brand is readying itself for whatever comes next. 

“WE DON’T STOP is a natural progression for the brand,” says Tobias Reiss-Schmidt, President and CEO of Timex Group. “The campaign speaks to the resilience that we are all surrounded by – stories of grit, perseverance, ingenuity and heart – stories that strengthen us to carry on. WE DON’T STOP champions our everyday heroes and everything we have stood for over the past 167 years, without losing a step as we continue forward.”  

For more than a century, Timex has been innovative and forward-thinking with bold new ideas for the ever-changing times. Timex has graced the wrists of presidents, traveled to space and continued to innovate and collaborate with some of the coolest designers and brands in fashion. The WE DON’T STOP™ platform symbolizes the continuation of a boundary-breaking mentality, championing everyday heroes that embody “We Don’t Stop” in everything they do.  This campaign is here to be more than an ethos at Timex; it provides a platform for all the stories out there that have inspired the company to keep going. 

It is with that outlook that Timex has joined #TOGETHERBAND in driving awareness for this global campaign dedicated to creating a more equitable, peaceful and sustainable future for all. It is just one more step the company is taking toward a better future — something worth striving for as we continue to adapt, grow and learn.  

For campaign information, visit www.timex.com/wedontstop and here for assets. 

* All production for the campaign was completed in 2019, prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.  

For more information, please visit http://timexgroup.com.  

PRESS CONTACTTimexPR@zenogroup.com  

 

Articolo precedenteCovid Basilicata, oggi 124 contagi e 10 morti: bollettino
Articolo successivoCon la piattaforma PagoPA e il ‘Virtual POS’ del Gruppo Sermetra pagamenti facili per bolli, tasse e bollettini

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Ultime news

LabItaliaadnkronos - 0

FederlegnoArredo, domani final conference del progetto Eqwood

Domani, 25 marzo, dalle ore 10 alle 12.30, si terrà l’evento digitale 'Challenging the future, managing the innovation', dedicato...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbe interessarti

FederlegnoArredo, domani final conference del progetto Eqwood

LabItalia adnkronos - 0
Domani, 25 marzo, dalle ore 10 alle 12.30, si terrà l’evento digitale 'Challenging the future, managing the innovation', dedicato all’innovazione nel settore legno-arredo con...
Continua a leggere

Covid Italia, giuslavorista Failla: “Senza vaccino niente stipendio?sentenza Belluno non dice questo”

LabItalia adnkronos - 0
"Senza vaccinazione non c’è stipendio. Ha fatto molto scalpore questa notizia della sospensione senza retribuzione di alcuni dipendenti di una struttura sanitaria per aver...
Continua a leggere

Isola dei Famosi, Selvaggia Roma non ci sarà

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Selvaggia Roma non sarà all'Isola dei famosi. Anzi, presto la vedremo in un film. A smentire le indiscrezioni di questi giorni sull'influencer divenuta un...
Continua a leggere

Preside Istituto Parco della Vittoria: “sì a riaprire in zone rosse”

Notizie adnkronos - 0
"Sì a riaprire le scuole nelle zone rosse. La nostra esperienza è che attenendosi rigidamente al rispetto del protocollo da incrementare con l'uso...
Continua a leggere

Categorie

Stay connected

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© Lifestyleblog.it - Testata online iscritta al Tribunale di Bari al n. 23/2011 - Direttore Responsabile: Bruno Bellini