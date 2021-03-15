8.2 C
Comune di Monopoli
lunedì 15 Marzo 2021
type here...
ImmediapressNotizie

The Public Health Agency of Canada and the University of Manitoba recruiting a scientific leader to head Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory

adnkronos
di adnkronos
0

Da leggere

Radio e TvLifestyleblog.it - 0

Torna Rocco Schiavone su Rai2: quando va in onda

Interpretato da Marco Giallini, il burbero e trasteverino vicequestore Rocco Schiavone torna su Rai2 con due nuove prime serate...
Continua a leggere
Radio e TvLifestyleblog.it - 0

Ossi di Seppia: lo scandalo del vino al metanolo su Raiplay

Nella decima puntata di “Ossi di Seppia. Il rumore della memoria“, dal 16 marzo in esclusiva su RaiPlay, si...
Continua a leggere
MusicaBruno Bellini - 0

10 canzoni per la Festa del Papà

Il 19 marzo è la Festa del Papà. Una festa che ricorre, nei paesi di tradizione cattolica, nel giorno di...
Continua a leggere
adnkronos
adnkronos

WINNIPEG, MB, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The Public Health Agency of Canada and the University of Manitoba are collaborating in the recruitment of a scientific leader in infectious disease laboratory science to lead Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory (NML). This individual will hold a faculty position in the Department of Medical Microbiology and Infectious Disease at the University of Manitoba and will be assigned full-time to the position of Vice-President of the National Microbiology Laboratory, reporting to the President of the Public Health Agency of Canada. 

A renewable Interchange Canada agreement will be put in place to effect this arrangement, following the appointment of the successful candidate by the University. 

This collaboration ensures that the Vice-President of the National Microbiology Laboratory maintains the optimal integration with academia. It builds on the existing shared teaching, research and training environments that characterize the relationship between the University of Manitoba and the Public Health Agency of Canada. 

The National Microbiology Laboratory is a recognized leader in laboratory-based infectious disease science, both nationally and internationally. As part of the Canadian Science Centre for Human and Animal Health, also home to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease, both human and animal containment level 4 laboratories are co-located under one roof. This unique arrangement is an essential asset for advancing research into new and emerging infectious disease threats.  

“The head of Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory is the Government of Canada’s leader in infectious disease laboratory science, overseeing its integration with public health action and working with other world-class institutions to find solutions to complex questions,” said Iain Stewart, President of the Public Health Agency of Canada. “We are delighted to collaborate with the University of Manitoba to bring together the best of public health laboratory and academic research, to advance Canada’s biomedical research community, and to protect the health of Canadians.” 

“The University of Manitoba has collaborated with the National Microbiology Laboratory since its inception and is committed to further enhancing our strong scientific relationships through this joint recruitment process,” said Dr. Digvir Jayas, Vice-President (Research and International) at the University of Manitoba. “Our common goals – research excellence, innovation, and public health impact – make this recruitment model ideally suited to attract the top candidates for this position.”  

About Pender & Howe 

Pender & Howe Executive Search has been retained to lead this recruitment initiative on behalf of the Public Health Agency of Canada and the University of Manitoba.   

For a comprehensive position profile, please visit https://cutt.ly/KzCuYBF  

For a comprehensive position profile in French, please visit https://cutt.ly/DzCu3Kk  

For further information about this opportunity please contact: Glenn Lesko, Managing Principal, glenn.lesko@penderhowe.com; Céline Chabée, Principal, celine.chabee@penderhowe.com  

 

Articolo precedenteTorna Rocco Schiavone su Rai2: quando va in onda
Articolo successivoAstraZeneca sospeso, Galli: “Bolla di sapone ma danno a campagna vaccino”

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Ultime news

Potrebbe interessarti

Rubrica Lavoro del 13 marzo realizzata in collaborazione con Cnr Media

LabItalia adnkronos - 0
 
Continua a leggere

Ius soli, Orlando: “Un elemento di buon senso”

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Lo Ius Soli "penso che corrisponda ad un elemento di buon senso, rischiamo di avere persone che non hanno diritti e di non sentire...
Continua a leggere

Reggio Emilia, inchiesta appalti: sindaco Vecchi indagato

Notizie adnkronos - 0
"Ho appreso in data odierna di una richiesta di proroga indagini risalente alla data del 29 novembre 2019 e notificatami formalmente oggi". Lo dichiara...
Continua a leggere

Amministrative, Meloni: “Riunire tavolo centrodestra, no a lotteria nomi”

Notizie adnkronos - 0
(Fan/Adnkronos)  "Chiediamo di riunire il tavolo del centrodestra per decidere che strada percorrere senza favorire gli avversari con la lotteria dei nomi e delle coalizioni....
Continua a leggere

Categorie

Stay connected

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© Lifestyleblog.it - Testata online iscritta al Tribunale di Bari al n. 23/2011 - Direttore Responsabile: Bruno Bellini