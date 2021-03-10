11.7 C
Comune di Monopoli
mercoledì 10 Marzo 2021
ImmediapressNotizie

THC BioMed ships THC Kiss Gummies to the Province of B.C. and Launches New E-Commerce Platform

adnkronos
di adnkronos
0

adnkronos
adnkronos

THC.CSETHCBF – OTCTFHD.F 

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — THC BioMed Intl Ltd. (“THC BioMed” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has shipped its THC Kiss Gummies to B.C. cannabis stores.  

THC Kiss Gummies are infused with the Company’s propriety Kiss cannabis extract. Each package of THC Kiss Gummies contains 4 gummies with a total of 10 mg of THC.  

THC BioMed is also pleased to announce that it has updated its website and e-commerce platform to better suit the recreational cannabis market. Improvements are ongoing.  

About THC 

THC BioMed is one of Canada’s oldest active licensed cannabis companies. It was first licensed to deal with cannabis in 2013 under a Health Canada Section 56 exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and has been a Licensed Producer under the current regime since 2016. It aims to be a leader in the beverage and edible space.  

THC BioMed is a Cannabis Act Licensed Producer of medical and recreational cannabis. It is licensed to cultivate and sell dried, extract, edible and topical cannabis. The Company is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of products and services in the medical and recreational cannabis industry. Management believes THC BioMed is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. 

Forward-Looking Information:This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC BioMed.  Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC BioMed.  In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements using words such as “will,” “may,” “would,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “could” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this press release and include that THC BioMed will be on the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. Although THC BioMed believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC BioMed can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. THC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. 

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release. 

 

