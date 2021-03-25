10.7 C
Teclast Laptop Family Expands With New Premium TBOLT Line

Radio e TvLifestyleblog.it - 0

Canzone segreta: ospiti e anticipazioni del 26 marzo

Torna con il terzo appuntamento “Canzone Segreta” in onda venerdì 26 marzo, alle 21.35, su Rai1 .Alla conduzione...
Radio e TvLifestyleblog.it - 0

L’Isola dei Famosi: la puntata del 25 marzo

Giovedì 25 marzo in prima serata su Canale 5, quarto appuntamento con “L’Isola dei Famosi”.A commentare la puntata, con la...
Cinema e SpettacoloLifestyleblog.it - 0

Francesca Della Ragione tra i protagonisti de “La Banda dei tre”

Da oggi, giovedì 25 marzo, su Sky Premiere è disponibile il film “La banda dei tre” di Francesco Maria Dominedò, che...
Accelerate. Inspire. Explore. 

GUANGZHOU, China, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer Teclast is well known for its budget-friendly tablets and laptops. Earlier this month the company teased a new T.BOLT line of premium laptops with the tagline “Accelerate. Inspire. Explore.” Teclast has now unveiled its first entry into the series, Tbolt 10 DG. “Teclast is entering an exciting new era with our partnership with Intel” says Teclast’s CEO Mr.Sun. 

Tbolt 10 DG’s headline feature is Intel’s exclusive Iris Xe Max graphics card, also known as DG1. This is Intel’s first discrete graphics processor in decades. Alongside Acer and Asus, Teclast is among the first partners to feature this card, marking Intel’s entrance into the GPU market that is currently dominated by AMD and Nvidia. Iris Xe Max uses the new Xe architecture and will come with 96 execution units and 4GB 128bit LPDDR4X-4266 video memory. The GPU is designed to give an edge on content creation tasks such as video encoding and photo editing. Overall its performance should have a slight advantage over Nvidia’s MX350. 

In terms of CPU, Tbolt 10 DG comes with Intel Core i7-10510U processor. The processor uses a 14nm process, has 4 cores and 8 threads and can turbo boost to 4.9GHz. This is the first time Teclast uses a Core i7 processor, a big step up over the company’s previous low power Intel Celeron processor models. 

As for build and design, Tbolt 10 DG comes with a 15.6inch near bezel-less display for immersive gaming. It has a thin full metal chassis and weighs only 1.8kg, which is really light for a 15 inch laptop. Internally, it has 2 fans and 2 heat pipes with what Teclast calls Surround Intake Cooling, which should keep the laptop cool under load. 

Tbolt 10 DG was launched on Chinese retail platform Pinduoduo and is expected to be available in April on Amazon, Aliexpress, Lazada. Learn more at: https://www.teclast.com/en/zt/nb/TBOLT/10DG/
 

About Teclast 

Since 1999, Teclast has been delivering products to make your life more intelligent. Become one of our 100 million users. 

For more information, please contact: 

Stefan LiEmail: lgh@sk1999.comPhone: +86-13059183914 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1473933/image.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1472917/teclast_Logo.jpg
 

 

Covid Italia, Ecdc: “In rosso scuro sette Regioni e due province”

Notizie adnkronos - 0
In Italia salgono a quota 7 le Regioni e a 2 le Province autonome in rosso scuro, la fascia di massimo rischio per Covid-19,...
Covid Basilicata, oggi 110 nuovi contagi: il bollettino del 25 marzo

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Sono 110 i nuovi contagi da coronavirus registrati oggi, 25 marzo, in Basilicata su un totale di 1.169 tamponi molecolari. Zero i decessi. Lo...
Cohen nuovo ceo Axa Francia, in arrivo il suo successore in Italia

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Patrick Cohen, al timone di Axa Italia dal 2016, dal 3 maggio assumerà il ruolo di ceo di Axa Francia, primo mercato del Gruppo...
Vaccini Lombardia, cda di Aria si dimette in blocco

Notizie adnkronos - 0
 Dimissioni in blocco per il cda di Aria, la società sotto accusa per i disagi che si sono verificati in Lombardia nella campagna vaccinale,...
